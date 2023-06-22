Respected preacher Archbishop Charles Agyinasare has delivered a sermon on how God protects his children from their enemies after he snubbed a 14-day ultimatum by the Nogokpo people to apologise over comments deemed denigrating

Archbishop preached to his congregants last Sunday and explained that because of a promise God made to Abraham, anyone who curses any man who professes the Christain faith curses himself

His comments have been deemed to be an indirect response to the people of Nogokpo that he is under the protection of God

Archbishop Charles Agyinasare recently delivered a sermon about how God protects his children against spiritual attacks, which many believe is an indirect response to the people of Nogokpo.

The founder of the mega Perez Chapel International clashed with Nogokpo traditional authority and members of a cult dedicated to a powerful thunder deity in the town when he described the community as the "demonic headquarters of the Volta Region".

His comments kickstarted a storm of criticism and condemnation on social media.

A cult member at the Nogokpo shrine performing rituals with a live fowl and Archbishop Charles Agyinasare. Source: Facebook/@Nogokpo, @Archbishop.Charles.Agyinasare

Source: Facebook

The Nogokpo Chief Torgbui Saba V and the elders of the town invited the respected preacher to come to the village for peace talks within 14 days, but he snubbed them.

After the 14-day ultimatum elapsed, he delivered a sermon saying that he was marvelled by the controversy stirred by his comments. In his view, there were more important things in Ghana worthy of debate than a comment he made about a town.

Agyinasare believes anyone who curses a child, curses themselves

In a video shared by Vim Buzz TV, the Archbishop said because of a promise God made to Abraham, anyone who curses any man who professes the Christain faith curses himself.

“Once I become a Christian [and] you make a mistake if you curse me," he stressed.

He then proceeded to explain what constitutes a curse:

"A curse is an invocation of spiritual forces to do you harm. So, if God says anybody who curses you, he will curse. Then anybody who pours libations and mentions your name, invoking spiritual forces against you.”

Some people have said this was a direct response to cult members of the feared thunder god at Nogokpo who warned that "the energies will act" if Agyinasare fails to apologise to the people of Nogokpo for saying the town is a demonic headquarters.

According to Archbishop Agyinasare, anyone who invokes a curse on a Christian initiates a spiritual battle with God Himself.

“[If someone invokes a curse, makes libation against a Christian], what that person is doing is that they are activating a spiritual law, against themselves and their families… if they take a calabash filled with palm wine or a glass filled with schnapps or ‘akpeteshi’, once they pour it and call your name, they have open a spiritual portal to fight them," he explained.

Perez Chapel declares one-week fasting and prayer over Nogokpo saga

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Perez Chapel International has declared a one-week prayer and fasting over the Nogokpo controversy.

The prayer and fasting session was announced on Sunday, June 4, 2023, and starts from June 5 to June 11.

The church declared that all its pastors, elders, deacons, deaconesses, and all members across the globe must take part in the important exercise.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh