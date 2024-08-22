Agona West MP Cynthia Morrison plans to contest the Parliamentary election as an independent candidate

Morrison lost the Agona West constituency New Patriotic Party's parliamentary primary in April

Chris Arthur is contesting the upcoming Agona West parliamentary election on the ticket of the NPP

Agona West MP Cynthia Mamle Morrison plans to contest the Parliamentary election as an independent candidate after losing the New Patriotic Party primary.

Morrison lost her bid to represent the NPP after finishing 5th with 152 votes in the constituency's parliamentary primary, where she competed against four other candidates.

Cynthia Morrison wants to contest the Agona West seat as an independent candidate. Source: Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection

Source: Facebook

In a video shared by Angel FM, Morrison told residents of the constituency that she is going independent because she loves the people of Agona West.

Graphic Online reported that the MP said she was not concerned about who won the presidential election because her primary focus is being re-elected as Agona West's representative.

Morrison is a former Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection and was one of the 40 women MPs in the eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic.

How Morrison lost the Agona West Primary

Morrison lost her bid to represent the NPP after finishing 5th with 152 votes in the constituency's parliamentary primary, where she competed against four other candidates.

Chris Arthur won the primary with 240 votes, followed by Ben Yamoah with 221 votes, Yawson Otoo with 169, Joseph Afankwa with 155, and Cynthia Morrison with 152. Four votes were rejected.

Delegates in the constituency were initially unable to participate in the general parliamentary primaries organised by the NPP due to an injunction secured by one of the aspirants, Joseph Afankwa, who had been disqualified. However, the primary was eventually held in April, with Afankwa participating in the contest.

Gomoa Central MP snubs Kwame A Plus at an event

YEN.com.gh reported that Gomoa Central MP Naana Eyiah Quansah refused to shake hands with independent candidate Kwame A Plus at a community event.

After the snub, A Plus, who attended with his wife, greeted other dignitaries seated on the day.

The tension is presumed to stem from their competition in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

A Plus is contesting the incumbent MP as an independent candidate, presumed to be the reason for their friction. He launched his campaign on August 5, 2024.

Source: YEN.com.gh