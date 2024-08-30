Ghanaian politics has seen many influential figures, but few have impacted as significantly as Cynthia Morrison. She is a prominent politician whose popularity has generated interest in her personal life. So, what is her life story?

Distinguished Ghanaian politician and gender advocate Cynthia Morrison poses at two different public events. Photo: @MoGCSPGhana, @CMMGhana on Facebook (modified by author)

Cynthia Morrison is best known for her public service career, which has seen her serve as a member of parliament and a minister. She has played a pivotal role in advancing policies focused on gender equality, child protection, and social welfare, especially during her tenure as minister.

Cynthia Morrison's profile summary

Full name Cynthia Mamle Morrison Gender Female Date of birth 17 January 1964 Age 60 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Elmina, Central Region, Ghana Nationality Ghanaian Ethnicity African Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Sally Abakah Father Asher Tetteh Siblings Three Marital status Married Husband Herbert Morrison Children Six School Prince of Peace (Orgle Road), Accra Girls Senior High School College Institute of Domestic Science and Catering, Flair Catering Services, Hepzibah Montessori Training School Profession Educationist, politician, businesswoman

Cynthia Mamle Morrison's early life

Cynthia was born on 17 January 1964 in Elmina in the Central Region of Ghana. What is Mamle Morrison's age? She is 60 years old (as of 2024).

Mamle is the third child of four children. Her parents are Sally Abakah, a retired worker of the Standard Chartered Bank, and the late Asher Tetteh, one of the pioneer rice farmers at Aveyime.

Cynthia Mamle Morrison's education

Top-5 facts about Cynthia Morrison. Photo: @3fm927 on Facebook (modified by author)

Cynthia attended primary school at Prince of Peace on Orgle Road in North Kaneshie and secondary school at Accra Girls Senior High School. She attended the Institute of Domestic Science and Catering at Kotobaabi in Accra.

Cynthia then went to Flair Catering Services at Cantonments for further training. She later trained for three years at the Hepzibah Montessori Training School in East Legon, Accra and the Maria Montessori Training School.

Career

Cynthia has an extensive career as an educationist, businesswoman, and politician. However, despite graduating with certificates and degrees, her teaching practice history remains private. However, her business ventures and political career are known. Here is a detailed breakdown of Cynthia Mamle Morrison's career.

Business career

Mamle Morrison is the proprietress of Maryland Montessori Learning Centres. She set up the Maryland Montessori School after training at the Hepzibah Montessori Training School in the early 1990s. Here, Cynthia served as the executive director and manager.

Cynthia Mamle Morrison's political career

Cynthia Mamle's political career has seen her become a member of parliament for two terms. She is currently the Member of Parliament for the Agona West Constituency in the Central Region under the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Her political journey gained momentum when she won the seat in the 2016 Ghanaian general elections, securing 32,770 votes out of 56,878 cast, representing 58.03% of the total valid votes.

In the 2020 Ghanaian general elections, Cynthia successfully contested for a second term, winning 30,513 votes. In August 2024, she announced that she would run independently in the 2024 Ghanaian general election.

CTR reported that the decision came after her defeat in the NPP parliamentary primary on 13 April 2024. She secured 152 votes but lost to Christopher Arthur, who received 240 votes.

Mamle also served as the minister of gender, children, and social protection from 8 August 2018 to 6 January 2021, under President Nana Akufo-Addo's appointment.

Who is Cynthia Morrison's husband?

Cynthia is married to Herbert Morrison, a former Senior Partner at KPMG, chartered accountant, and founding partner of Morrison and Associates. The couple has six children: Daniel, Gladys, Esther, Herbertah, Herbert Jr., and Hubert Morrison.

She has adopted other children, including the former conjoined twins Lydia and Linda Awui.

Philanthropy

Cynthia Morrison's contributions to society are numerous. One notable contribution is when she and her husband helped finance the separation of two conjoined twins from Ghana. According to Graphic Online, in 2014, Mamle and her husband, alongside other well-wishers, facilitated the surgery to separate conjoined twins Lydia and Linda Awui.

Cynthia and her husband adopted the twins and transferred them to her Maryland Montessori School in Agona Swedru. Speaking during an interview in 2014 on the twins' progress, she said:

I am so happy for them. What I admire most about them is their confidence and ability to adjust to their new environment. Now they speak good English, sing very well and dance nicely and can even model.

FAQs

Who is Cynthia Morrison? She is a Ghanaian member of parliament, former minister and businesswoman. What is Cynthia Mamle Morrison's background? She was born and raised in Elmina, Central Region of Ghana. Is Cynthia Mamle Morrison married? Yes, she is married to Herbert Morrison. Who is Cynthia Morrison's husband? Her husband is Herbert Morrison, a former senior partner at KPMG, chartered accountant, and founding partner of Morrison and Associates. How many children does Cynthia Morrison have? Cynthia has six children: Daniel, Gladys, Esther, Herbertah, Herbert Jr., and Hubert Morrison. How big is Cynthia Morrison's family? Cynthia's family includes her husband and their six children. She has also adopted various children.

Cynthia Morrison has made a name for herself as a politician in Ghana. She represents the Agona West Constituency as their member of parliament and was the Minister for Gender Children and Social Protection from 2018 to 2021.

