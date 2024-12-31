Independence Square will temporarily close in preparation for President-elect John Mahama's swearing-in ceremony on January 7, 2025.

The closure will take effect from midnight on December 31, 2024, and will remain in place until January 8, 2025

Mahama will be making history as the first former president to be sworn in again as Head of State

The Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture said the closure will take effect from midnight on December 31, 2024, and remain in place until January 8, 2025.

According to a ministry statement, National Security will cordon off the Independence Square to make arrangements for the inauguration ceremony.

If further urged, the public and tourists should take note of the closure and comply with the directive.

The statement was signed by Mark Okraku Mantey, the deputy minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture.

Mahama invites Ruto to his inauguration

Mahama met Kenyan President William Ruto during his trip to the East African country and invited him to attend his swearing-in ceremony in Accra on January 7, 2025.

The Kenyan president shared on Facebook that he had accepted the invitation to the swearing-in ceremony.

Mahama will be making history as the first former president to be sworn in again as president after his 2024 election win.

Guinea Bissau, Nigeria, Gambia, India, and France were represented at President Akufo-Addo's last presidential swearing-in ceremony.

Mahama's plan after swearing-in

YEN.com.gh reported that Mahama believes the outgoing President, Nana Akufo-Addo, left a disastrous governance situation.

The National Democratic Congress outlined a 25-point plan with Mahama’s priorities for his first 120 days in power in a bid to start the reset he campaigned on.

Mahama has committed to forming the leanest government within the first 90 days of his administration to cut costs, among other things.

Mahama also plans to organise a National Economic Dialogue and scrap several perceived nuisance taxes within the first 90 days of his administration.

