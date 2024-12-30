President-elect John Mahama has met Kenyan President William Ruto on a trip to Kenya

Mahama invited Ruto to attend his historic inauguration ceremony on January 7, 2025, in Accra

The two also pledged to deepen ties, focusing on trade, investment, and regional integration

President-elect John Mahama has met Kenyan President William Ruto on a trip to the East African country.

Mahama invited Ruto to attend his swearing-in ceremony in Accra on January 7, 2025.

Kenya President William Ruto has accepted an invitation to Mahama's swearing-in ceremony on January 7. Source: John Dramai Mahama

Source: Facebook

The Kenya president shared on Facebook that he had accepted the invite to the swearing-in ceremony.

The ceremony will be historic because Mahama will be the first former president to be sworn in again as president.

The two also pledged to deepen ties, focusing on trade, investment, and regional integration.

Mahama shared that they met in Narok County, Kenya, on December 28, 2024, discussing expanding cooperation in key sectors and advancing intra-African trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area.

Discussions centred on AfCFTA’s potential to boost trade across Africa, with Mahama highlighting his commitment to regional trade integration. Ruto reaffirmed Kenya’s dedication to enhancing ties with Ghana and expanding agriculture, mining, energy, and tourism opportunities.

“I remain committed to expanding trade among our countries under the aegis of the AfCFTA. We shall strengthen relations between Kenya and Ghana,” Mahama said.

Ruto also thanked Mahama for supporting Raila Odinga’s candidacy for the African Union Commission chairmanship, calling it a significant gesture of solidarity within the region.

Mahama's priorities after swearing

Mahama has contended that Ghana has been left in an abyss created by outgoing President Nana Akufo-Addo's governance.

His party outlined a 25-point plan with Mahama’s priorities for his first 120 days in power in a bid to start the reset he campaigned on.

Among other things, Mahama has committed to forming the leanest government in Ghana’s recent history within the first 90 days of his administration to cut costs.

Mahama also pledged to hold a National Economic Dialogue and scrap several taxes, including the E-levy and the COVID levy, within the first 90 days of his administration.

Bawumia speaks on conceding election early

YEN.com.gh reported that Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia said members of his campaign team opposed his early concession in the 2024 election.

The Vice President, who ran on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party, said his early concession was an attempt to preserve Ghana's peace and stability.

John Mahama won the 2024 election with 6,328,397 votes, while Bawumia received only 4,657,304 votes.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh