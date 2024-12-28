Former Black Stars player Samuel Inkoom has been granted bail by a court in Accra over visa fraud allegations

Inkoom, the accused, granted bail of GHC100,000 with two sureties, is expected to reappear in court on January 22, 2025

The defender now finds himself entangled in legal disputes and struggling with escalating financial liabilities

A court in Accra has granted former Black Stars defender Samuel Inkoom bail of GHC100,000 with two sureties over claims of visa fraud.

The ex-right-back, who once donned the jerseys of Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak, is accused of defrauding Madam Elizabeth Awuni of $4,000 under the guise of procuring a United States visa for her client.

Samuel Inkoom enjoyed a fairly successful football career, playing for a host of clubs in nine different countries. Photo by Adam Pretty.

Source: Getty Images

Background of the visa fraud case

According to GNA, in December 2023, Madam Awuni, an entrepreneur from Oyarifa, Accra, encountered Inkoom at Achimota during a football scouting event.

In their conversation, the former footballer claimed he was involved in the travel and tourism industry and could secure US and Canadian visas within six weeks for a fee of $4,000.

Impressed by his assurances, Awuni handed over the sum for her client’s visa.

Separately, Madam Abigail Owusu, a public servant, paid $2,000 for a similar promise.

However, Inkoom allegedly failed to deliver the promised documents within the agreed timeframe and became uncontactable.

Suspicious of deceit, both women reported the issue to the police.

Investigation unfolds

Police Chief Inspector Tetteh Boafo, presenting the facts, revealed that during questioning, Inkoom admitted to collecting the money but claimed he had transferred it to a partner in the United States to facilitate the visa process.

Despite these assertions, he could not provide any proof of this arrangement.

Further investigations revealed that the purported partnership did not exist, and Inkoom’s narrative was deemed a fabrication designed to defraud the victims.

Partial recovery and legal actions

During the inquiry, authorities recovered $2,000 from Inkoom, which was returned to Madam Awuni.

Following the completion of their investigation, police formally charged him and brought the matter to court.

Court proceedings and bail conditions

Inkoom, aged 35, denied the accusations when he appeared before the court, presided over by Mrs. Susana Eduful.

The bail conditions required each surety to earn a minimum monthly income of GHC5,000.

Myjoyonline reports that as part of the bail terms, he was also mandated to submit a passport-sized photograph to the court registry.

The next hearing is scheduled for January 22, 2025, when the court will delve deeper into the matter, per Ghanaweb.

Awaiting justice

While Inkoom continues to refute the allegations, the court's decision will determine the outcome of a case that has cast a shadow over the former footballer’s post-playing career.

Inkoom charged with defrauding by false pretence

In a separate development, YEN.com.gh reported that Samuel Inkoom had been charged with defrauding by false pretences over an alleged visa fraud case.

The 35-year-old is accused of taking $3,500 from a student under the pretence of securing a visa to the Netherlands.

