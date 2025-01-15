Police Conduct DNA Test On Body In Case Of NDC Woman Who Went Missing In June 2024
The Police Forensic Laboratory is testing the DNA of a body found in Tema to unravel the case of the missing Tema West Constituency Women’s Organiser of the National Democratic Congress, Paulina Lamisi.
Lamisi disappeared from her home at Sowutuom in Accra on June 12, 2024.
The following day, June 13, 2024, Police at Tema Community 25 found the body of a dismembered woman.
The Chronicle reported that sometime in December 2024, Lamisi’s daughter was invited to the Crime Laboratory, accompanied by some family members, where her blood sample was taken.
The paper also obtained from a highly placed police source at the headquarters that ideally, the body's hair and teeth should have been made available to facilitate the process.
Still, since these parts are missing, the scientific investigation must focus on the hip bone.
This was on Friday, June 14, 2024, two days after she disappeared from home.
The search for her took the family to Togo, Nigeria and known business partners in the West African states, all to no avail.
