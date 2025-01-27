NDC Youth Flood YEA Head Office To Mark Malik Basintale’s First Day In Office
There was pandemonium at the Youth Employment Agency head office on Monday, January 27, as hundreds of National Democratic Congress supporters gathered to welcome the newly appointed Chief Executive Officer, Malik Basintale, on his first day in office.
A lot of the NDC supporters were on motorbikes to celebrate Basintale's first day in office.
The gathering followed an open invitation from Basintale on social media. "I am a product of the street and we're not leaving anyone behind," he said.
Inside the office, some staff had a banner to welcome the new CEO.
Outgoing CEO of the Youth Employment Agency, Kofi Agyepong, was also on hand to officially hand over to Basintale.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Current Affairs Editor) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.