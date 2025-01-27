There was pandemonium at the Youth Employment Agency head office on Monday, January 27, as hundreds of National Democratic Congress supporters gathered to welcome the newly appointed Chief Executive Officer, Malik Basintale, on his first day in office.

A lot of the NDC supporters were on motorbikes to celebrate Basintale's first day in office.

The gathering followed an open invitation from Basintale on social media. "I am a product of the street and we're not leaving anyone behind," he said.

Inside the office, some staff had a banner to welcome the new CEO.

Outgoing CEO of the Youth Employment Agency, Kofi Agyepong, was also on hand to officially hand over to Basintale.

