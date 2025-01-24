President John Mahama has appointed Malik Basintale as the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency

President John Mahama has appointed Malik Basintale as the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency.

Basintale, the Deputy National Communication Officer at Deputy National Communication Officer, confirmed the appointment on his social media and expressed gratitude to the president.

“Thank you, Mr President, John D. Mahama. We shall not fail you and the youth of Ghana!" he stated.

The Youth Employment Agency is pivotal in addressing unemployment among Ghanaian youth by creating job opportunities and providing skills development programmes.

Basintale’s appointment has been seen as the government’s commitment to revitalising the agency and ensuring it fulfils its nationwide mandate to empower young people.

Kofi Baah Agyepong, YEA’s CEO for the past two years, tendered his resignation in a letter to President Mahama.

He described his tenure as “an honour and a privilege” and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to contribute to addressing youth unemployment in Ghana.

In a comment to YEN.com.gh, Richard Kirk-Mensah, the NDC's Dean of Communicators, expressed excitement at Basintale's appointment.

"The grassroots of the party are undoubtedly elated by this opportunity afforded to Comrade Malik. We believe our comrade will transform the Youth Employment Agency to suit His Excellency President Mahama's Resetting Agenda for Ghana. "

Other appointments to key areas

NDC Communications Director Sammy Gyamfi was appointed the Acting Managing Director of the Precious Minerals Marketing Company and tasked with setting up the Ghana Gold Board as Mahama beefs up his government.

The GoldBod is one of the top priorities of the Mahama administration aimed at economic revitalisation and would, among other things, be responsible for the sustainable management and marketing of the country's gold resources for the benefit of the Ghanaian people.

The president also appointed Justina Nelson as the Minerals Income Investment Fund's acting chief executive officer (CEO).

Mahama appointments at the presidency

YEN.com.gh reported that Mahama made a final batch of appointments to the presidency.

Joyce Bawah Mogtari has been named Presidential Adviser and Special Aide to the President among the appointees.

Stanislav Xoese Dogbe will be the Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations, while Nana Oye Bampoe Addo will be the Deputy Chief of Staff for Administration.

Former finance minister Seth Terkper has been appointed Presidential Adviser on the Economy.

Professor Francis Dodoo has been named Presidential Adviser for the National Anti-Corruption Programme.

Other notable appointments include Larry Gbevlo-Lartey, designated Special Envoy to the Alliance of Sahelian States.

Nana Yaa Jantuah and Beatrice Annangfio were appointed Presidential Staffers, and Shamima Muslim was appointed Deputy Presidential Spokesperson.

