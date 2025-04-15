Foreign minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has announced the arrest of one Bright Mensah Bonsu, who is said to have received $1.5 million and signed documents purporting to sell a prime diplomatic property belonging to Ghana’s High Commission in Nigeria.

Bonsu was arrested by Ghanaian security operatives, according to the minister.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa announces the arrest of the man who reportedly paid $1.5m in the attempted sale of Ghana property in Nigeria. Source: Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

In a statement, Ablakwa said Bonsu describes himself as a special aide to former Ghana High Commissioner to Nigeria, the late Alhaji Rashid Bawa.

"It is important to emphasise that the US$1.5million cash was not paid into government accounts neither is there any record at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that the cash was officially declared."

Ablakwa said documents reveal that Bonsu and his collaborators had valued the prime Lagos beachfront diplomatic property at $5.3 million and considered the $1.5 million payment as the first instalment.

He also said the government is investigating the circumstances under which Bonsu was issued a diplomatic passport on October 18, 2023, by the Akufo-Addo government.

According to him, Bonsu is expected to be prosecuted soon.

"Bright Mensah Bonsu was not a staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs or the Ghana High Commission in Nigeria even though he was often seen in the company of the High Commissioner."

"As we await criminal prosecution shortly, it would be interesting to see how Mr. Mensah Bonsu backs his claims that he acted on the instructions of his superiors, and that those superiors gave him access to documents 1.5 million on the diplomatic property."

