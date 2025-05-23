Adenta Kumi's Pregnant Wife Reportedly Loses Pregnancy, Mother-in-law Speaks
Nana Ama Owusu, the mother of Adenta Kumi, an NPP member who was picked up by National Security operatives, has given a disturbing report on the raid that took place in their home in the early hours of Friday morning on May 23.
Speaking in an interview with Adom FM on May 23, the elderly woman stated that Adenta Kumi’s wife suffered a pregnancy loss as a result.
She said the four-month-pregnant wife of Adenta Kumi was shoved to the floor during the raid, hence causing her to bleed.
The woman explained that her daughter-in-law had to be rushed to Adenta Hospital, where she is currently receiving medical treatment.
