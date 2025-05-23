Famous Ghanaian politician Chairman Wontumi has accused the current administration led by President Mahama of accusing him

In a video, he noted that the NDC administration has confiscated his properties and bank accounts, making life unbearable for him

He further called on Ghanaians to come to his aid and speak against the injustice he's facing in the hands of the government

Ashanti Regional Chairman for the New Patriotic Party, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi has made a passionate appeal to come to his aid regarding what he describes at unfair treatment from the government.

During an interview, the NPP stalwart accused the current administration, led by President John Dramani Mahama of persecuting him.

He noted that the president has set his eyes on him and has deliberately made life unbearable for him by confiscating all his properties including his bank accounts making it difficult to fend for himself and his family.

"I can't even pay my kids' school fees. I don't even have money to buy food because my accounts have been frozen. What do you want from me, Mahama?" he noted.

He made the remarks after National Security Operatives stormed his house on Friday, May 23, 2025.

National Security Operatives storm Wontumi's house

A combined team of National Security operatives and police officers stormed the residence of Bernard Antwi Boasiako, aka Chairman Wontumi on Friday, May 23, 2025.

It is also not yet confirmed whether Boasiako is present in the house amid the raid. Joy News reported that the security personnel had an arrest warrant.

This was after the government revoked the license of his mining company, Akonta Mining Limited after accused it of illegal mining in April.

Akonta Mining has long been linked to illegal mining activities, especially in forest reserves. When President John Mahama pledged to end mining in forest reserves during his victorious 2024 election campaign, Boasiako vowed to resist any such efforts.

