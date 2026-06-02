Ohene Kwadwo Safo, grandson of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, was seen assembling a small jeep

The young boy’s focus and interest in building machines caught the attention of many Ghanaians online

Many believed his passion showed signs of continuing his grandfather’s famous innovation legacy

Ohene Kwadwo Safo, the grandson of the late Apostle Emeritus Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, has captured attention online after a video showed him carefully assembling a miniature jeep from a mechanical construction kit.

Young Ohene Kwadwo Safo builds mini jeep like grandfather's inventions. Image credit: Car & Driver, Ohene93771

Source: UGC

The young boy appeared focused as he followed step-by-step instructions, fixing together metal parts, screws and components to gradually build the small vehicle.

The video has generated admiration among many Ghanaians, with some drawing comparisons between the youngster and his famous grandfather, who was widely celebrated for his innovations and engineering achievements.

In the clip, Ohene Kwadwo Safo is seen working patiently on the model jeep while a photo of Apostle Kwadwo Safo appears on the screen.

Many social media users were impressed by the child's interest in engineering and technology at such a young age.

Others described the moment as a sign that the innovative spirit associated with the Kantanka brand could continue through future generations.

Ohene Kwadwo Safo built a small jeep

The video showed the youngster carefully tightening screws and connecting various parts of the miniature vehicle while referring to an instruction manual placed on the table.

Surrounded by different mechanical components, he appeared determined to complete the project, displaying remarkable concentration throughout the process.

Watch the TikTok video below:

The video has resonated with many viewers, particularly supporters of the Kantanka brand, who have long admired Apostle Kwadwo Safo's contribution to local manufacturing and innovation in Ghana.

Several commenters praised the family for encouraging creativity and practical learning, noting that exposing children to science, technology and engineering at an early age can help nurture future inventors and problem solvers.

Ohene Kwadwo Safo carries on a legacy

Apostle Emeritus Kwadwo Safo became one of Ghana's most recognised innovators through his work in automobile manufacturing, engineering and technology development.

His achievements inspired many young people to pursue careers in science and innovation.

Although Ohene Kwadwo Safo is still a child, the video has sparked conversations about the possibility of him following a similar path in the future.

For now, the young boy's miniature jeep project remains a simple but inspiring moment that has won the hearts of many online.

As the video continues to circulate on social media, many viewers are celebrating the youngster's passion for building things and wishing him success in his dream of becoming an inventor like his late grandfather.

Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's three unique car inventions are abandoned after falling into disrepair. Photo source: Sarah Adwoa Safo, GHANA NEWS TV/YouTube

Source: TikTok

Kantanka’s 3 unique car inventions abandoned

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's abandoned inventions have evoked sadness on social media after recent footage emerged.

In a video, three vehicles that the late Kristo Asafo, Mission leader, built and outfitted years ago were seen in poor condition.

Social media reactions express concern over the management of Apostle Kantanka's legacy following his untimely passing.

Source: YEN.com.gh