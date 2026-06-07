EA Sports have predicted the winner of the 2026 World Cup after correctly forecasting the champions of the last four tournaments

The gaming company used a full tournament simulation featuring all 48 teams, official squads and 104 fixtures

Spain enter the tournament among the favourites following their Euro 2024 triumph and are expected to challenge strongly for the title

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EA Sports have predicted the winner of the 2026 FIFA World Cup as they attempt to extend their remarkable record of correctly forecasting the champions of each of the last four tournaments.

To make their prediction, EA Sports simulated the entire World Cup using the game's World Cup mode, which includes all licensed teams, official squads and every one of the tournament's 104 fixtures.

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The gaming giant successfully predicted Spain's triumph at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa before correctly forecasting Germany's victory in Brazil four years later.

EA also accurately predicted France's success in 2018.

Their simulations have changed slightly in recent years because the company no longer produces a standalone World Cup game.

Previously, EA released a dedicated World Cup title every four years, introducing new game modes, gameplay adjustments and a specific World Cup tournament mode.

Today, those features are integrated into the annual EA Sports FC release.

In 2022, EA correctly predicted Argentina would lift the trophy in Qatar.

Now, their forecast for the 2026 tournament has been revealed.

EA Sports Backs Spain for World Cup Glory

According to EA Sports' simulation, Spain will win the 2026 World Cup, claiming the title for the first time in 16 years and securing what would be their second World Cup crown.

Luis de la Fuente's side head into the tournament among the favourites after winning Euro 2024, where they defeated England 2-1 in the final.

That competition marked a breakthrough on the international stage for Barcelona star Lamine Yamal, and Spain will be hoping the 18-year-old can play an even bigger role at the World Cup.

Spain began their World Cup preparations with a 1-1 draw against Iraq on Thursday and are set to face Peru on Tuesday evening US time before beginning their tournament campaign.

They have been drawn in Group H alongside Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay.

With the expanded 48-team format allowing 32 nations to advance to the knockout stages, including potentially three teams from each group, Spain may only need a modest points tally to progress.

However, the European giants will be aiming to dominate their group and build momentum for a deep run in the tournament.

World Cup Set for Historic 48-Team Expansion

The 2026 FIFA World Cup begins on June 11 with co-hosts Mexico facing South Africa in Mexico City.

Co-hosts Canada and United States will begin their campaigns the following day against Bosnia and Herzegovina and Paraguay respectively.

June 16 promises to be one of the most exciting days of the group stage, with France, Norway and reigning champions Argentina all in action.

England will begin their campaign a day later on June 17 when they face Croatia at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Thomas Tuchel's side will then take on Ghana in Foxborough, Massachusetts, before concluding their group-stage campaign against Panama in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

That fixture will mark England's first appearance at MetLife Stadium, which will also host the World Cup final on July 19.

The group stage will run for just over two weeks before the knockout rounds begin on June 28.

Source: YEN.com.gh