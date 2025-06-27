A 71-year-old retired teacher has been found dead after he went missing in the Anloga District earlier in June

The family of the deceased, Kodzo W. Sosa, had announced his disappearance days before he was found

The deceased was buried immediately after being recovered because of the state in which he was found

A 71-year-old retired teacher who had gone missing Anloga District was found dead in a well on a farm.

The deceased, Kodzo W. Sosa, was found on the morning of June 25 at Woeviakpodzi.

Adzika Solomon, a resident, told GNA the family of the deceased announced Sosa’s disappearance on June 23.

“We heard of Mr. Sosa’s disappearance on Sunday evening, and all efforts made by the community to find him were futile. It was so tragic to find him in this condition.

He explained that many suspect the victim may have been heading to the farm when he accidentally fell into the well, which was constructed for irrigation purposes.

Due to the conditions and the situation at hand, the deceased was buried immediately.

Laurent Doe, the Assembly Member for the area, said the incident was reported to the Anloga Police.

Doe further commended the Anloga Police and the Environmental Protection Authority for their swift response.

