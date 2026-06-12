State lawmakers in Florida passed an elections bill that mandated citizenship tracking on driver's licenses and state identity cards

Government officials confirmed that the new citizenship designation would appear moving forward on newly issued and renewed licenses

Citizens have shared mixed reactions to the new policy, with some welcoming it while others have raised serious concerns

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A new election bill passed by state lawmakers in Florida is set to change how driver's licenses and state identity cards are issued.

New Florida law sparks debate as rule requiring citizenship status on driver’s licences takes effect on July 1. Image credit: iStock/Ivan Pantic

Source: UGC

Starting from July 1, 2026, the state will require these identification cards to explicitly display whether the holder is a United States citizen.

New driving policy in Florida

The update was brought to public attention after a social media handle, @onlyinfloridaa, shared the information on Instagram on June 11, 2026.

According to the report, the new mandate is part of a broader legislative push within the state's election systems.

Florida officials confirmed that the citizenship designation will appear automatically as residents move forward with newly issued and renewed licenses.

Current license holders reportedly will not need to replace their cards immediately.

New Florida driving policy stirs reactions

The news quickly triggered a lot of conversation among online users, particularly regarding the timing and the cost of obtaining the newly structured identification cards. While some people supported the decision, others focused on whether they would be forced to pay for replacements out of pocket.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the post below:

fxp_the_art_of_resolution said:

"Yesssss🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽."

saraxbens said:

"I’m not getting a new license till mine actually expires. Unless the govt is footing the cost, I’ll wait till 2032 🙂‍↔️."

magicofmonystravels said:

"This means nothing because you need papers to get a Florida license ."

Erikadmv said:

"You don’t have to do it now. Only when it’s time to renew."

Itvshan said:

"The only way I am changing it is if they are giving it for free."

Peel Regional Police hold a press conference on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, following the complex pilot fraud investigation. Image credit: CNN, iStock

Source: UGC

Man arrested for flying with fake licence

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a former Air Canada pilot is facing severe criminal charges after authorities discovered he flew tens of thousands of passengers for nearly 17 years using a fake pilot's license.

According to reports from CNN, Canadian police announced that Geoffrey Wall was arrested on June 1 following a deep investigation into his credentials.

Source: YEN.com.gh