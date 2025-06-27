John Mahama: Sister Of President Shows Off Adowa Dance Moves, Mourner Sprays Cash On Her, Video
- The sister of the President is trending after a video of her at the burial service of her mother-in-law went viral
- Hawa Mahama Agyemang got all eyes on her when she displayed some Adowa moves, much to the delight of attendees present
- Other dignitaries who attended the event included the President, as well as high-ranking members of the government
It was a beautiful sight to behold at a funeral service when relatives of the President showed up to pay their last respects.
A video, which has gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh, showed the adorable moment the sister of the President joined cultural dancers as she showed off some impressive Adowa dance moves.
Hawa Mahama Agyemang, whose mother-in-law, Madam Dorah Okyere Akosah, had passed, and hence the funeral service, did not disappoint as she sprang into action.
She showed off some Adowa dance moves, much to the delight of the attendees and indeed the cultural dancers, who began to cheer her on.
A woman, who was left in awe, then dipped her hands into her bag and brought out several ten-cedi notes.
She then began to spray the ten cedi notes, an act which energised the sister of the President, who then danced some more.
Amid smiles, Hawa Mahama Agyemang finally stopped and proceeded to take her seat.
