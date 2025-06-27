The sister of the President is trending after a video of her at the burial service of her mother-in-law went viral

Hawa Mahama Agyemang got all eyes on her when she displayed some Adowa moves, much to the delight of attendees present

Other dignitaries who attended the event included the President, as well as high-ranking members of the government

It was a beautiful sight to behold at a funeral service when relatives of the President showed up to pay their last respects.

A video, which has gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh, showed the adorable moment the sister of the President joined cultural dancers as she showed off some impressive Adowa dance moves.

Hawa Mahama Agyemang, the sister of John Mahama, shows off dance moves at the funeral. Photo credit: @billysnapx1/TikTok

Hawa Mahama Agyemang, whose mother-in-law, Madam Dorah Okyere Akosah, had passed, and hence the funeral service, did not disappoint as she sprang into action.

She showed off some Adowa dance moves, much to the delight of the attendees and indeed the cultural dancers, who began to cheer her on.

A woman, who was left in awe, then dipped her hands into her bag and brought out several ten-cedi notes.

She then began to spray the ten cedi notes, an act which energised the sister of the President, who then danced some more.

Amid smiles, Hawa Mahama Agyemang finally stopped and proceeded to take her seat.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 200 likes and comments

