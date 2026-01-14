The Inspector General of Police, Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has promoted 17 policemen to their next ranks in recognition of their conduct and work on duty.

The promotions were granted to two senior officers and 15 others on January 14, 2026.

IGP Yohuno Promotes 17 Policemen for Exemplary Conduct: “Highest Standards of Professionalism”

Source: Facebook

In a statement on Facebook, the Ghana Police Service said the move formed part of efforts to encourage personnel who show discipline, integrity, and steady work in their duties.

Mr Yohuno, together with members of the Police Management Board, congratulated the officers and asked them to treat their new ranks as a call to higher responsibility, leadership, and accountability.

The Service said the promotions were based on the officers’ record in operations, discipline, and service to the country.

Management also called on all personnel to keep to high standards of professionalism, loyalty, and service to the public.

The statement said the Police Service will continue to recognise merit and reward good work as part of steps to keep morale strong and improve policing across the country

Source: YEN.com.gh