Rev Ankrah, a spokesperson for the Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse, said the late Daddy Lumba's family must pacify the gods of the Ga Dangme land for allegedly burying the music legend in his house.

The demand from the Ga Dangme leaders comes after rumours emerged that late Aben Wo Ha hitmaker had been buried at his residence in East Legon instead of a cemetery.

Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse demands that Daddy Lumba's family pacify the Ga-Dangme deities.

In an interview with Ezra TV on Thursday, February 26, 2026, Abusuapanin Tupac confirmed the rumour by reiterating Afia Schwarzenegger's claim that Daddy Lumba had been buried at his plush residence in East Legon, Accra, in accordance with his dying wish.

Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse's office summons Abusapanin Tupac

In a letter from the Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse's office, shared on Facebook and dated March 10, 2026, Abusuapanin Tupac was summoned to appear before the Overlord Wor-Lumor Konor Nuumo Borkete Larweh Tsuru on Friday, March 13, 2026.

The letter indicated that his summons was related to the reports about Daddy Lumba's alleged burial at his East Legon residence, which they claimed had generated concern among sections of the GaDangme people.

The Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse also stated that the matter had been brought before him and that Abusuapanin needed to visit his office to explain and address the concerns in accordance with customary protocols.

However, on the aforementioned date, Abusuapanin Tupac failed to show up before the Ga Dangme leaders.

Daddy Lumba's family to pacify gods

According to Rev Ankrah the Ga tradition does not allow a dead person to be burried among living people. He said it is considered improper for one to do so.

"It is dirty to have dead bodies coming closer to our deities, and the spirits around us do not permit that. If you do that, you have to pacify not just the land but the deities and traditional leadership that have control over the territory where this body has been buried."

Aside from the spiritual implications, Rev Ankrah talked about the possible health and environmental challenges that such an act could bring.

Rev Ankrah said they have heard of rumours that Abusuapanin Tupac has been removed as head of the family. However, they believe a representative from the family should have shown up to answer questions.

He indicated that they would invite the family for questioning, after which the next steps would be determined.

"We will extend invitation to the same family. Whether they have a family head or not, they appear here. If the body is removed from the soil, they would still have to pacify the deities of the land and the community. And then answer questions that we are going to put to them."

Watch the Facebook video below:

Reactions to demands from Ga Dangme leaders

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by ZionFelix on Facebook. Read them below:

Eddy Adusei said:

"Rev deɛ gods fa woho ben? However, did they really bury him there?"

Daniel Andoh wrote:

"Is he the only person who has been buried at his home?"

Francis Lawer Fiergbor said:

"So, we don't have cemeteries in towns?"

Bleoobi Olaoluwa Ken Woyome wrote:

"Reverend, believing in pacifying gods?"

Pierro Boateng said:

"But who told you the family themselves know where Lumba's body is?"

Lydia Dove wrote:

"At this juncture, Tupac is on his own since he didn't involve the family in deciding where to bury Lumba."

James Cann said:

"Burying someone in a private house in Ghana without informing traditional leaders and without proper permits is illegal and violates both statutory laws and customary practices. While the 1992 Constitution guarantees the right to own private property, it does not allow the use of that property in a way that violates health, safety, or customary laws. Under the Criminal Code of 1960 (Act 29), burying a corpse in a house, compound, or within a township without proper legal authority or permission is illegal. Such an act is treated as a misdemeanour, posing risks to public health and safety. Unauthorised burial may lead to penalties."

Maame Afua Serwaa wrote:

"He is speaking wisdom 🙌 Long story short, Cemeteries have been created for a purpose. It is unhealthy to bury someone at home."

