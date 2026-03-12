Nana Obo Kwefuah IV, Gyaasehene of Abura Dunkwa, has denied allegations of actions bringing the traditional stool into disrepute

According to Nana Obo Kwefuah IV, he was the customarily recognised husband of the priestess and has been married to her for the past four years

He said that the chief behind the alleged scandal is his Abusuapanyin, and he believes personal family disputes which he has with him may be driving the allegations

Nana Obo Kwefuah IV, the Gyaasehene of Abura Dunkwa in the Central Region, has refuted claims suggesting that he engaged in actions that brought the traditional stool of the community into disrepute.

In a recent statement, the Gyaasehene expressed his disappointment over reports linking his name to unfounded allegations.

He urged the public to disregard claims that he had been destooled for allegedly engaging in a romantic relationship with the community’s priestess.

Clarifying the matter, Nana Obo Kwefuah IV explained that he is the customarily recognised husband of the priestess, having been officially married to her for the past four years.

He also noted that his wife is currently expecting his child, making the allegations of misconduct both strange and offensive.

He emphasised that, as Gyaasehene, he holds a reputable position within the palace, responsible for the daily administration, security, and welfare of the paramountcy.

He described it as highly degrading for his name and image to be tarnished with such falsehoods.

Nana Kwefuah IV refers matter to Abura-Dunkwa Omanhene

The Gyaasehene further noted that the chief allegedly behind the scandal is his Abusuapanyin, with whom he has had longstanding disputes involving a few selected family members.

He believes these personal conflicts have motivated attempts to have him deposed.

According to Nana Obo Kwefuah IV, the matter has now been forwarded to the traditional court of the Paramount Chief of Abura Dunkwa for appropriate resolution.

Gyaasehene destooled over alleged affair with priestess

The removal of a chief, such as a Gyaasehene, typically follows a set process.

Following this, the accused chief is summoned to appear before a traditional court or council to defend themselves against the allegations.

The kingmakers hold primary authority to determine whether the charges warrant removal from the stool.

For divisional stools, the Paramount Chief of the traditional area must be informed or involved in the final decision.

If found guilty, as in the reported case of the Gyaasehene of Abura Dunkwa, a traditional ceremony is performed in which the chief is symbolically removed from the stool, often involving rituals such as the removal of sandals or other regalia.

