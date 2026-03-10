There are scheduled power outages for maintenance work on March 10, 2026, across multiple regions in Ghana

Major disruptions are expected in Greater Accra, Central, and Tema regions, lasting up to eight hours

The Electricity Company of Ghana assured residents that upgrades aim to enhance service reliability and long-term power stability

The Electricity Company of Ghana announced a series of scheduled maintenance works across four operational regions on March 10, 2026.

Graphic Online reported that technicians are set to undertake infrastructure upgrades that will necessitate temporary power outages in dozens of communities spanning the Greater Accra, Central, and Tema enclaves.

The Electricity Company of Ghana is continuing with scheduled maintenance works across major operational regions, like Tema. Credit: AJ Paulsen

Source: Getty Images

According to separate advisories issued by the power distributor over the weekend, the exercises are part of ongoing efforts to enhance service reliability and strengthen the stability of the grid.

In the Accra West Region, engineers will be operating between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm, with the maintenance focused on Anyaa Deeper Life and its surrounding neighbourhoods.

The Electricity Company of Ghana advised residents and businesses within that corridor to plan accordingly for the eight-hour disruption.

In the Accra East Region, there will be a full-day outage running from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, impacting several key locations, including:

Neoplan Circle

East Legon

Chez Afrique

Teiman Township, along with adjoining areas

The company has indicated that the work in this region is critical to improving supply quality for the densely populated suburbs.

In the Central Region, the maintenance window is slightly shorter, with power expected to be restored by 4:00 pm.

Communities affected include:

Senya township

Fetteh township

Ojobi

Bonsuoku

Tema region to be heavily hit by dumsor

The most extensive list of affected areas, however, comes from the Tema Region.

The maintenance exercise will span from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm where the outage will cover:

Jericho

Roman Down,

Underbridge Market

State School for the Deaf

Safisana

BBF

Adjei Kodjo

Kanawu

Tsopoli

Dawa

Sege

Korluedor

Adokope

Kasseh

Inglisi

Ada Foah

Big Ada

Totope

Azizanya

Treasure Island

Aqua Safari resort, along with its surrounding areas

The company, however, reassured the public that the exercises are necessary to ensure the long-term robustness of the power network and to ultimately deliver improved service to consumers across the regions.

ECG workers regularly carry out maintenance work on infrastructure. Credit: Electricity Company of Ghana Limited

Source: Facebook

ECG proposes increase in Distribution Service Charge

YEN.com.gh also previously reported that the Electricity Company of Ghana had proposed a 225% increase in its Distribution Service Charge.

The Ghanaian power provider had argued in September 2025 that the proposed new increase was necessary to avert a financial collapse.

The proposed new charges would see the costs increase from GHp19.0384/kWh to GHp61.8028/kWh from 2025 to 2029. The Ghana Water Limited and the ECG attributed their proposed increase in utility tariffs under the 2025-2030 Multi-Year Tariff Order to the impacts of illegal mining.

Source: YEN.com.gh