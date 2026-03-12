A student of the University of Ghana has raised concerns about the high cost of hostel accommodation

According to the student, the current cost of hostel facilities places significant financial pressure on students and their parents

The student said she pays nearly GH¢7,000 every academic year to maintain access to the facility, and the amount did not cover electricity bills

She explained that she currently resides in a private hostel outside the campus of the University of Ghana, where she is required to pay nearly Gh¢6,500 at the end of every academic year in order to continue using the facility.

The student added that the amount does not include the cost of electricity and other utility bills, which residents are required to pay separately.

She further noted that some of her colleagues who live in the traditional halls of residence on campus pay about Gh¢7,000 for accommodation.

However, she said these students enjoy additional benefits such as access to internet services and are not required to pay separate electricity bills.

Despite these differences, the student maintained that the cost of hostel accommodation remains far from student-friendly and continues to create serious financial challenges for many students and their parents.

Her comments add to the growing concerns about the rising cost of student accommodation associated with the University of Ghana, where many students struggle to secure affordable housing.

Student calls for intervention over expensive hostels

A level 300 student of the University of Ghana, Legon, has appealed to the leadership of the country and the school’s management to urgently address the rising cost of hostel accommodation available to students on campus.

According to the student, the cost of hostel facilities has become excessively high and appears to be beyond the reach of the average student from a modest background.

She explained that hostel fees continue to increase almost every year, yet the facilities in many of the hostels remain unchanged and, in some cases, overused due to the high demand for limited spaces.

The student further noted that the situation places a significant financial burden on both students and their parents, many of whom already struggle to meet other academic expenses.

As a result, she appealed to the relevant authorities to intervene and help find a lasting solution to what she described as a growing problem affecting the campus life of many students.

Her remarks highlight the longstanding challenge of limited and expensive residential facilities at the University of Ghana, where the few available hostel spaces are often considered unaffordable for students from humble backgrounds.

2024 Pent Hostel fees emerge

YEN.com.gh previously reported that students resident in the Pent Hostels were expected to pay between GH¢5,000 and GH¢35,000 for a room.

The fees were classified as extravagant by many students who were wondering how they would raise such funds to pay for their rooms.

Netizens who saw the video were alarmed and urged UG students to act immediately on the matter.

