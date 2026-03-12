Renowned security analyst Richard Kumadoe weighed in on the 2025/2026 security service recruitment, urging adherence to proper procedures and fairness for all applicants

Renowned security analyst Richard Kumadoe has issued a strong critique of the Minister of Interior and Asawase Member of Parliament, Mubarak Mohammed Muntaka, over the centralised recruitment exercise for Ghana's security services.

Renowned security analyst Richard Kumadoe has sent a strong message to the Minister of Interior, who also doubles as the Member of Parliament for Asawase, Muntaka Mubarak Mohammed, over the centralised recruitment exercise for Ghana’s security services.

Speaking during an interview with JoyNews TV on Thursday, March 12, 2026, Kumadoe, a seasoned fraud prevention expert and security consultant, urged the Minister to step aside and allow the four security agencies, the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana Prison Service, and Fire Service, to manage their recruitment independently.

Kumadoe expressed concern over the minister’s approach to the recruitment process.

"When you look at it, the government has not really spent any money but has charged the people. I think when it comes to refunding the money, the Minister of Interior should be available enough to answer that question," he stated.

He added:

"It was the language the minister used, the approach, and the process he set in place that has created this uproar. This is leading to miscommunication and misleading information."

Kumadoe strongly advised that political interference in operational recruitment processes should end:

"I am urging the minister to step aside and allow the agencies to do their recruitment. Getting involved as a minister without operational competencies while providing oversight responsibilities has created problems for the government, himself, and the entire system."

Watch the full YouTube interview below.

Four Key advise for Interior Minister Muntaka

During the interview, Kumadoe outlined four key recommendations for Minister Muntaka

1. Kumadoe insisted that the minister’s words have been inconsistent and incoherent, causing confusion among applicants and the public. He emphasised that alignment with recruitment goals is crucial.

"Minister Muntaka must stop speaking because his words are inconsistent and not aligned with the expectations of applicants. Clarity and coherence are essential for public trust," Kumadoe said.

2. He urged the minister to step back and allow the security agencies to undertake their recruitment independently, warning that political interference undermines standard procedures.

"The minister should remove himself from the process and let each agency carry out its recruitment. Interference only jeopardises transparency and operational integrity," Kumadoe stated.

3. Kumadoe called for a clear separation between political officeholders and recruitment, stressing that no politician should influence selection into the security services.

"Let’s make it a point that no politician is involved in recruitment. Political interference compromises fairness and accountability in our security institutions," he argued.

4. Finally, he stressed that applying standard recruitment procedures, as practised in other jurisdictions, would prevent disputes, miscommunication, and public distrust.

"Let standard procedures be applied across all agencies. Following established protocols ensures fairness and prevents the problems we are currently witnessing," Kumadoe concluded.

Service recruitment: Security Analyst criticises minority's comment

Kumadoe also aimed at the minority party, questioning the basis of their comments and framing them as politically motivated rather than rooted in procedural concern.

"When they were in power, how much were they selling the application forms? What were the backgrounds of those they recruited into the service? They have no moral authority to critique the process now," Kumadoe said, emphasising that their intervention comes solely from political interest.

While he acknowledged concerns over the number of applications sold over 500,000 and the planned recruitment of just 5,000 candidates, Kumadoe stressed that the minority’s criticisms ignore historical precedent.

He maintained that procedural fairness and adherence to standard recruitment protocols, not political point-scoring, should guide the debate.

"The issue isn’t just the numbers; it’s about allowing the agencies to apply proper procedures. Political grandstanding only clouds the conversation and undermines confidence in the system," he added.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Kumadoe noted the decentralised process is well-coordinated but can face practical difficulties.

“The process has been decentralised, properly coordinated, and streamlined to offer multiple screening options for applicants. However, implementation can be challenging, especially for digital aptitude tests. Applicants may face network or device issues, which are not reflective of their abilities,” he explained.

