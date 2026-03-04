The US Embassy in Ghana released 2,000 additional visa appointment slots for B1/B2 travellers

The slots are available over the next two weeks for people travelling for business, tourism, and FIFA World Cup

Travellers have been encouraged to reschedule existing appointments for earlier interview times

The US Embassy in Ghana has announced the release of over 2,000 additional visa appointment slots over the next two weeks for B1/B2 travellers.

According to the embassy, the new slots are intended for individuals planning business trips, visiting family, general tourism, or attending the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

The announcement was made in a post on Facebook on Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

This is after the earlier release of more than 1,000 non-immigrant visa appointment slots that allowed prospective travellers to secure earlier interview dates.

Applicants who already have appointments scheduled later in the year are being encouraged to reschedule for earlier slots to take advantage of the increased availability.

Interested travellers can visit the embassy’s visa page for details and booking information.

The US Embassy in Accra made a similar announcement last month, where it said more than 1,000 B1/B2 visa appointment slots were available over a short period.

However, the embassy in Accra cautioned Ghanaians planning to travel for the 2026 World Cup to strictly respect its immigration laws, particularly by not overstaying their visas.

While announcing the opening of thousands of new visa appointment slots, the Embassy stressed that compliance with approved periods of stay is essential.

Addressing the press on February 20, the embassy's Chargé d’Affaires Rolf Olson said the expanded visa appointment window is open to all visitor visa applicants, including those intending to attend the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

He encouraged prospective travellers to apply early but underscored the responsibility that comes with being granted a visa.

“I’m going to be clear about this, as of today, February 20, we have added tens of thousands of people to the World Cup, and indeed, we have lots of appointments available now. We’ve been putting out the message on social media, radio, and now I’m here today to help everyone hold that message."

Trump suspends American visa lottery

In December 2025, YEN.com.gh reported that Trump suspended the US green card lottery scheme after a shooting at Brown University, in which two people were killed.

The suspect, who was identified as 48-year-old Claudio Neves Valente, was a Portuguese man who was found dead on December 18.

He entered the country through the diversity lottery immigrant visa programme in 2017 and was granted an American green card.

