A financial adviser and herbal doctor known on TikTok as Doctor Contract has sparked conversation online after sharing a piece of advice for young people dreaming of owning cars.

In a video circulating on social media, the outspoken adviser urged young men who are just starting life not to rush into buying vehicles they cannot comfortably afford.

According to him, patience and smart investment could help them secure their dream cars without struggling financially later.

Doctor Contract suggested that instead of using their limited savings to buy a car immediately, young people should consider investing in land first.

Speaking in the video, he explained that land has the potential to appreciate within a few years, making it a smarter first investment for someone who wants to build wealth gradually.

“If you want to buy a car and you are a young man starting life, don’t rush,” he said. “Try and buy one or two lands first and wait for about three years.”

He added that after a few years, the value of the land could increase significantly. At that point, selling the land or using its increased value could make it easier to purchase the dream car one truly desires.

Doctor Contract pointed out that many young people feel pressured to own flashy cars, such as a Mercedes-Benz or a Toyota Highlander, even when their finances are not stable enough to maintain them.

According to him, this rush to impress others often leads to regret.

He explained that some people stretch their finances to buy a car, only to struggle with basic expenses like fuel and maintenance after a short period.

“Sometimes you will rush and buy the car, but after three years, you may not even be able to buy fuel,” he cautioned.

Instead, he encouraged young people to focus on building assets that can generate value over time.

Doctor Contract said the profit or increased value from investments like land can later be used to comfortably purchase a car without financial pressure.

“Life is not a rush. We don’t live life to impress people,” he added, urging young people to take their time and make thoughtful financial decisions.

His advice has since sparked discussions online, with many social media users agreeing that patience and investment could be a more sustainable path to achieving personal goals like owning a dream car.

