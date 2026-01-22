Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A Ghanaian man was arrested by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement while seeking immigration benefits in Ohio

After his arrest, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services office said he was a convict of credit card fraud

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services office shared the Ghanaian's image online after the incident

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrests Ghanaian man seeking immigration benefits in Ohio.

According to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services, this Ghanaian is a convict after crimes involving credit card fraud.

“He tried to hide his criminal past, but officers unveiled the truth.”

