Ghanaian in the US Shamed Publicly, Arrested by ICE Over Past Crimes: “He Tried to Hide”
- A Ghanaian man was arrested by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement while seeking immigration benefits in Ohio
- After his arrest, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services office said he was a convict of credit card fraud
- The US Citizenship and Immigration Services office shared the Ghanaian's image online after the incident
A Ghanaian in the US is trending online after being arrested by the country's Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
The Ghanaian, who remains unnamed, was arrested after he went to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services office.
In a post on X, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services office shared his picture saying he had visited its Columbus, Ohio.
According to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services, this Ghanaian is a convict after crimes involving credit card fraud.
He was said to have been looking for immigration benefits.
“He tried to hide his criminal past, but officers unveiled the truth.”
