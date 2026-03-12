Cynosure Aesthetic Plastic Surgery hospital has publicly spoken amid backlash after Elena Jessica's demise from a reported botched second BBL surgery

In a public statement, the medical facility distanced itself from purported footage of the late socialite's surgery and final moments before her demise

Cynosure Aesthetic Plastic Surgery hospital, through its legal team, also threatened serious legal action against netizens peddling some alleged photos

Cynosure Aesthetic Plastic Surgery hospital has publicly broken its silence following the demise of Nigerian socialite Elena Jessica after a botched second BBL surgery.

Reports indicated that Elena Jessica died after undergoing the BBL procedure at the Cynosure Aesthetic Plastic Surgery hospital in Okoyi, Lagos.

The news of her death, along with a purported video of her remains at the medical facility, went viral on social media on Monday, March 9, 2026.

The exact date of her demise remains unknown.

According to reports, Jessica was initially denied the BBL procedure at another clinic due to her light skin tone, but proceeded with the surgery elsewhere.

Friends alleged that she developed a severe infection afterwards, and they claimed the clinic abandoned her and failed to provide post-surgery care, leading to her tragic death.

The late socialite's sister also recounted the circumstances that led to her untimely demise and levelled some serious allegations.

Following Jessica's death, Cynosure Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Hospital received massive backlash from Nigerians.

Cynosure Hospital speaks on Elena Jessica's death

In a press release on their official Instagram page on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, Cynosure noted that they had seen the viral video of an individual screaming while undergoing a medical procedure, which has been attributed to their facility.

The hospital stated that the viral video was not recorded at their facility and that they did not know the exact location where the incident happened.

Cynosure's management expressed concern that the video's circulation was causing additional pain to Jessica's family, who were still grieving her demise.

They also appealed to the public to handle the situation with compassion and sensitivity, while also extending their condolences to the family.

Cynosure Hospital's lawyers threaten legal action

In another press release on Thursday, March 12, 2026, Cynosure's legal team issued a cease and desist letter to some Nigerian bloggers and human rights advocates over alleged defamatory publications about their relationship with the late Elena.

They alleged that some individuals had intentionally started an online campaign to damage the reputation of the medical facility.

Cynosure's legal team claimed that the late Elena was referred from their hospital on February 19, 2026, to a multi-specialist tertiary healthcare facility in Mushin, Lagos, for further care and medical management before she passed away at another medical centre.

They denied their client's association with some disturbing images of the late socialite that were being circulated on social media.

Cynosure's legal team also threatened to take serious legal actions, including potential defamation lawsuits against individuals responsible for the distribution of the purported images.

