Daniella Mawusi Ntow Sarpong, the Chief Fire Officer, addressed criticism about her appearance with confidence and humour

The Chief Fire Officer emphasised that claims that she's often asleep are false and that she has small eyes

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the matter

Daniella Mawusi Ntow Sarpong, the Chief Fire Officer (CFO), has responded to claims by some Ghanaians that she is always asleep because of the way her eyes look.

The CFO's eyes do not seem visible immediately one sees her. She seems to have small eyes, which has caused some Ghanaians to wonder if she deliberately sleeps even at public events.

Chief Fire Officer, Daniella Mawusi Ntow Sarpong, explains that claims that she's often asleep are false. Photo credit: NDC Headquarters

Source: Facebook

However, in a response, Daniella Mawusi Ntow Sarpong stated that she is not bothered by what Ghanaians say about her looks, especially her eyes.

The first female Chief Fire Officer explained that God created her with small eyes, and she loves them just the way they are.

The Chief Fire Officer stated that she has tough skin, and so comments about her eyes do not get to her at all.

"Ghanaians say I am always sleeping. So I wonder if I should be holding my eyes open with my hands all the time. This is how God created me. My directors always tell me that, despite the size of my eyes, I don't wear glasses, but those whose eyes are visible wear glasses. I often tell them that is how God works."

"This is how God created me, but if it's your perception that I am asleep, then live with it. Just to please yourself. I have very tough skin," she added.

Netizens react to CFO's eye comment

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @askghmedia on X. Read them below:

@Great8_Grace said:

"If the service is doing its job, how someone’s eyes look shouldn’t be the national debate. Leadership should be evaluated by results, not facial expressions."

@yo__starboy wrote:

"One time, I went to the camp of the Ghana National Fire Service. I saw a group of people jogging, I asked who they were and was rightly informed, "officers going for promotion" I can tell you for a fact, the least of them weighed not less than 85kg (both male and female)."

@Great8_Grace said:

"People judging public officials by their looks instead of their work says a lot about social media culture."

@quophiappiah wrote:

"And that's why you don't prejudge others before getting to know them."

@Nanaezze said:

"Oh but if she hadn’t said it I wouldn’t have known oo."

@1darrellforreal wrote:

“Menam aa na mede mennsa asor mani, na meebiebie de kor, 😂😂."

@Great8_Grace said:

"Sometimes the internet creates narratives that have nothing to do with reality. Performance matters more than appearances."

@Doriginalsource wrote:

"This woman is funny 🤣🤣🤣."

Ghanaian youth voice concerns about the security service recruitment's political implications for the 2028 elections. Photo credit: Ghana Armed Forces

Source: Facebook

