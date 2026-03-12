Police busted two groups suspected of being involved in a goat-stealing syndicate in the Central Region

Police retrieved several stolen goats and a sheep during a dramatic operation that left some officers wounded

Police shared how the suspects were able to steal the goats amid concern over rising livestock thefts

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Police in the Central Region arrested two groups suspected of being involved in a goat-stealing syndicate.

Joy News reported that police intercepted vehicles carrying 27 stolen goats and a sheep during an operation along the Assin Besease barrier.

Police suffer two casualties as officers busted a goat snatching syndicate in the Central Region.

Source: Facebook

The arrests were carried out by the Ghana Police Service under the Central North Regional Police Command following intelligence and surveillance in the area.

The first group was travelling in an SUV with 15 goats and a sheep.

A second vehicle, also an SUV, was intercepted shortly afterwards with two suspects and 11 goats.

In total, the police retrieved 27 goats and a sheep believed to have been stolen from various communities, 14 of which were dead.

How were the suspects stealing the goats?

Information gathered from one of the suspects, who identified himself only as Taakum, suggests the group used a chemical-laced feed to weaken the animals before capturing them.

“The maize is mixed with a chemical which makes the goats weak after eating it, making it easier for them to be captured."

Police say the Pajero vehicle had allegedly begun its operation from several villages, passing through areas including Breman Asikuma, Kokoso, Amanfopong and Akyim Achiase before heading towards Assin Brofoyedru, where officers eventually intercepted it on the Assin Bankyease road.

During the attempted arrest, a gun battle reportedly broke out between officers and the suspects, leaving two suspects and a police officer injured.

They are currently receiving treatment at St. Francis Xavier Hospital in Assin Fosu.

The second group travelling in the Highlander vehicle was also arrested after officers observed suspicious driving behaviour along the Assin Maso Ochiso road.

The suspects, the two vehicles and the recovered animals are currently in police custody as investigations continue.

Police say the arrests form part of ongoing efforts to clamp down on livestock theft in parts of the Central Region.

Source: YEN.com.gh