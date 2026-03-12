Dickson Alorwornu, 36, has been convicted of defrauding the University of Connecticut through a tuition refund scam

A 36-year-old Ghanaian, Dickson Alorwornu, has been convicted in the US after he was found guilty of defrauding a popular university.

Alorwornu had been engaged in a tuition refund scam using stolen identities.

According to the US Attorney's Office in Connecticut, he used stolen credit information to fill these accounts with money and asked for refunds under the guise that he was no longer interested in the courses.

According to the evidence presented during Alorwornu's trial, in December 2017, Alorwornu used other individuals' identities to submit two non-degree student applications to the University of Connecticut.

He then used credit card information that had been stolen from three victims to fund the two student accounts with a total of more than $62,000 in fraudulently obtained funds.

In early 2018, Alorwornu withdrew from the courses and requested that UConn refund the money he had deposited. UConn subsequently transferred approximately $46,000 to bank accounts that Alorwornu controlled.

The investigation revealed that email accounts that Alorwornu used to defraud the University of Connecticut were also used to defraud other universities of more than $500,000.

He had also been arrested on February 1, 2023, and on October 29, 2024, a jury found him guilty of two counts of wire fraud.

The CTInsider reported that Alorwornu had entered the US based on a lie and tried to obtain citizenship based on a sham marriage.

Alorwornu was also convicted in New York state in 2017 for charges related to using stolen credit cards and other people's identities to buy Metro-North rail passes, the US attorney's office said.

