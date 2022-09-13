Dorothy Bowles Ford: The untold story of Harold Ford Jr.’s mother

Dorothy Bowles Ford is popularly known for her affiliation with a prominent political family in the United States. She is the mother of Harold Ford Jr, an American financial managing director, analyst, author, and former US congressman. She is also famous as the wife of the first African-American congressman. But then, what is her story?

Dorothy Bowles Ford is the mother of Harold Ford Jr, who served from 1997 to 2002 as a member of the House of Representatives in the US. Her ex-husband and father to her son, Harold Eugene Ford Sr, is the first African-American congressman who held the same position as his son for 22 years. Though divorced, Dorothy Bowles' name still rings a bell whenever these influential political gurus are mentioned.

Profile summary

Full name Dorothy Bowles Ford Gender Female Age Mid-70s (as of 2022) Current residence New York City Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Harold Eugene Ford Sr Children 3

Who is Harold Ford Jr's mother?

Dorothy Bowles is a former Potomac's Electric Power employee and worked as a coordinator of consumer and regulator functions for them. Moreover, she was an administrator for her then-husband, Harold's father.

There is, however, little about Dorothy on the internet. Thus, those looking for Dorothy Bowles Ford's Wikipedia page would not find any on the website.

Is Dorothy Bowles Ford white? No, she is of mixed ethnicity, African-American. However, she is an American national.

Dorothy and Harold married in 1969

Harold Jr's mother married his father, Harold Ford Sr, in 1969 after they met in high school. Harold Sr is an American politician and Democratic former member of the US House of Representatives.

He represented the Memphis, Tennessee area, for 11 terms before retiring in 1997. He was the first African-American to represent Tennessee in the US Congress. He was also a baptist, a member of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity, and a member of the Ford Political Party in Memphis.

Dorothy's union produced three children

Harold and Dorothy's union produced three children: Harold Eugene Ford Jr, Newton Jake, and Sir Isaac. But unfortunately, they had misunderstandings after marrying for more than 30 years and divorced in 1999. Since then, Dorothy withdrew from the public, but her husband remarried.

As part of her life away from the media, Dorothy Bowles Ford's pictures are unavailable on the internet.

Harold Ford Sr's second wife is Michelle Roberts, a former National Basketball Players Association executive director. So far, the duo have two children: Andrew and Ava. He currently spends time in Tennessee and Fisher Island in Miami, Florida. Also, he is still active in politics.

Dorothy's eldest son is a politician

Dorothy's eldest son Harold Jr was a congressman. He was born on 11th May 1970 in Memphis, Tennessee, United States of America, making him 52 years old in 2022. Besides being a former congressman, he also served as a managing director of Morgan Stanley. In 2020, he became the executive vice president and vice chairman of Corporate & Institutional Banking (C&IB) for PNC Bank.

Moreover, the former congressman is also chairman of the Democratic Leadership Council and a news analyst for NBC and MSNBC. He is a distinguished practitioner at the Wagner School of Public Service at NYU.

The multitasking politician married Tom Threlkeld and Deborah Beard's daughter, Emily Threlkeld, on 26th February 2008. Emily, Harold Ford Jr's first wife, gave birth to their first child Georgia Walker Ford in December 2013. Afterwards, in May 2015, Harold Eugene III was born.

Dorothy Bowles Ford may not be in the limelight, but she is still recognised and placed on high status for her link to a family known for their political exploits and wealth.

