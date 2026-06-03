Washing Bay Attendant Remanded for Allegedly Stealing Friend's GH¢46k, Using it on Sports Betting
- 21-year-old Dominic Fordjour was arrested for stealing GH¢46,306.90 from his friend for sports betting
- Victim Bernard Kyei reported theft after discovering an empty bank account balance
- Fordjour pleaded not guilty to a charge of stealing at the Nkawie Circuit Court, despite sharing how he committed the crime
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A 21-year-old washing bay worker was arrested for allegedly stealing GH¢46,306.90 from his friend and using the money for betting.
The accused, Dominic Fordjour, pleaded not guilty to a charge of stealing at the Nkawie Circuit Court and is expected to reappear before the court on June 15, 2026.
GNA reported that the victim of the crime was one Bernard Kyei, an electrical welder.
They were friends and residents of Afari near Nkawie in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality.
How the suspect allegedly stole the money
Fordjour accompanied Kyei to open a savings account at the Nkawie branch of GCB Bank, where an amount of GH¢46,306.90 was deposited.
Subsequently, the complainant decided to register for a mobile money account and sought the assistance of the accused to guide him through the registration process.
During the registration, Fordjour allegedly advised Kyei to use "1957" as his security code.
Chief Inspector Gyan said that on May 25, 2026, the complainant visited the bank to withdraw part of his savings but was informed that the account balance was nil.
An account statement later revealed that the entire amount had been withdrawn through a mobile money number
Suspecting Kyei, Fordjour reported the theft to the Nkawie Police, leading to Fordjour's arrest.
According to the prosecution, in his caution statement, Fordjour admitted withdrawing the money in instalments from the complainant's bank account into his mobile money wallet whenever he needed funds.
He further told investigators that the withdrawals eventually amounted to GH¢46,306.90 and that he used the entire sum for betting activities.
Similar cases of gambling losses in Ghana
There have been previous instances of people squandering corporate funds on gambling.
In a similar case, an accountant who stole GH¢40,433.50 from the Ghana Police Church had been sentenced to two years in jail.
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GNA reported that the convict, Edward Unicorn, was charged with stealing and pleaded guilty at an Adenta Circuit Court.
He was directed to pay back GH¢5,000 and GH¢2,775, respectively, retrieved from him and given back to the Ghana Police Church.
In January 2025, the Sales and Marketing Manager of DPS Industries Limited was dragged to the Dansoman Circuit Court for allegedly investing the company’s GH¢491,000 in online sports betting.
Graphic Online reported that, according to court documents, the suspect, Depak Sonar, had been accused of appropriating GH¢681,000 from the company.
He said to have used the GH¢491,000 on betting while using the remaining GH¢190,000 to settle personal debts.
Woman arrested for allegedly stealing GH¢800k
YEN.com.gh also previously reported that a trader had been arrested after allegedly stealing and laundering money mistakenly credited to her bank account.
Constance Gyasi Nimako and her mother, Cecilia Gyasi, were accused of spending GH¢770,500 out of GH¢800,000 that was mistakenly transferred.
Constance allegedly moved GH¢300,000 to her mom's account, transferred GH¢400,000 to her own GCB Bank account, and withdrew GH¢70,500 in cash.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.