Ghana Police Recruitment: Service Gives Update on Final List of 2026 Recruits

The Ghana Police Service confirmed its 2026 recruitment exercise has reached the final stage, with a comprehensive verification process currently underway

Director-General COP Frederick Kofi Blagodzi said appointment letters will only be issued after all applicants' credentials have been thoroughly validated

The Service stressed that the exercise has been conducted on merit, with the final list of successful applicants expected to be released soon

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The Ghana Police Service has announced that its 2026 recruitment exercise is in its final phase, with officials now compiling the definitive list of successful candidates following a multi-stage selection process.

The recruitment drive covered several key milestones, including online applications, aptitude assessments, document verification and medical examinations.

The Ghana Police Service says its 2026 recruitment exercise has reached the final stage. Credit: Ghana Police Service

Source: Facebook

Officials say the current focus is on completing a rigorous credential validation exercise before appointment letters are formally issued.

The Director-General in charge of Human Resource Development, COP Frederick Kofi Blagodzi, disclosed the update on Facebook.

He explained that the final phase is centred on confirming the authenticity of documents submitted by shortlisted candidates, a step he described as essential to upholding the integrity of the Service.

COP Blagodzi further noted that the verification process was designed specifically to prevent unqualified or dishonest candidates from gaining entry into the Service, reinforcing that merit remains the foundation of the exercise.

Appointment Letters to Follow Verification

According to the Service, the issuance of appointment letters will commence only after the verification exercise is fully concluded.

Officials gave assurances that the entire process has been managed in a transparent and fair manner, with no shortcuts made at any stage.

The Ghana Police Service has not yet announced a specific date for the release of the final list or the commencement of letter issuance, but indicated that both steps are expected to follow shortly once the validation work is complete.

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Source: YEN.com.gh