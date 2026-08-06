Kwame Poku CID, the popular alias of lawyer and politician Clement Opoku Gyamfi, has officially declared for the NPP National Youth Organiser position

The former Amansie South DCE is widely recognised for his grassroots mobilisation work within the New Patriotic Party

Kwame Poku CID is a practising lawyer who has regularly appeared on major Ghanaian media platforms to discuss law, crime, and politics

Clement Opoku Gyamfi, widely known by his alias Kwame Poku CID, has officially declared his intention to contest the New Patriotic Party's National Youth Organiser position.

The prominent Ghanaian lawyer and NPP member made the declaration public, signalling his ambition to take on one of the party's key youth-facing leadership roles.

Kwame Poku CID declares his intention to contest the NPP National Youth Organiser position. Photo credit: Kwame Poku CID/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Kwame Poku CID's political background

Kwame Poku CID previously served as the District Chief Executive for Amansie South in the Ashanti Region, a role in which he earned a reputation for grassroots mobilisation and administrative effectiveness.

His tenure brought him considerable visibility within the party's structures, particularly at the community level.

Beyond his political career, Gyamfi is a practising lawyer who regularly engages with national issues through major Ghanaian media outlets, including Peace FM and Nhyira FM, where he has offered legal analysis on matters spanning crime, law, and politics.

Kwame Poku CID's dual identity as both a legal practitioner and a political operative has positioned him as a recognisable voice in Ghana's public discourse.

The NPP National Youth Organiser role carries significant responsibility within the party, overseeing youth mobilisation and engagement across the country.

Read the IG post below:

Paul Afoko announces NPP national chairmanship bid

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that former NPP National Chairman Paul Awentami Afoko had formally declared his intention to contest the party’s national chairmanship position.

Afoko said his decision had followed extensive consultations with grassroots members, regional leaders, MPs, women, youth groups and party elders.

The former chairman had called for renewed leadership rooted in the founding values and democratic ideals of the NPP.

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Source: YEN.com.gh