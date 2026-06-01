The GoldBod Jewellery MD has denied allegations that she travelled on a private jet to attend the funeral of Sammy Gyamfi’s father-in-law

She insists she used commercial flights to Kumasi and only accepted a private jet seat on her return after missing her scheduled flight

The claims were first made by social media activist Enoch Kofi Nyarkoh, sparking online debate over the allegations

The Managing Director for the GoldBod Jewellery, Gertrude Emefa Donkor, has strongly denied allegations that she travelled on a private jet between Kumasi and Accra after attending the funeral of the father-in-law of Sammy Gyamfi, insisting she used commercial flights throughout her journey.

In a detailed response, she dismissed what she described as a “false rumour” circulating on social media, stating that she flew to Kumasi on Friday at 9:20 a.m. via Africa World Airlines Flight AW 0106 to attend the funeral held from Friday, May 29, 2026 to Sunday, May 31, 2026.

GoldBod MD, Gertrude Emefa Donkor, denies travelling to Sammy Gyamfi's father-in-law's funeral in Kumasi. Photo credit: Gertrude Emefa Donkor & Enoch Kofi Nyarkoh/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Gertrude Emefa Donkor further explained that she was scheduled to return to Accra on Saturday at 8:10 p.m. on Africa World Airlines Flight AW 0125 but missed the flight.

According to her, she later returned to Accra on Sunday after being offered a seat on a private jet by Mr Kevin Okyere, who was also returning from the funeral.

“I wish to categorically refute the false rumour circulating that I chartered a private jet to or from Kumasi. At no point did I charter or rent any private jet," she wrote on Facebook on Sunday, May 31, 2026.

The GoldBod Jewellery MD added that she had shared supporting documents, including her flight booking details and boarding pass for the outbound journey, to substantiate her account.

Read Gertrude's Facebook post below:

NPP activist speculates private jet claims

The claims were first made by social media activist Enoch Kofi Nyarkoh, who alleged that she had travelled in a private jet from Kumasi to Accra after the funeral, describing the incident as an “open display of opulence”.

He further suggested the alleged travel arrangement reflected wider concerns about wealth display and public perception surrounding figures linked to the funeral of Mr Gyamfi’s father-in-law.

The allegations have sparked discussion online, though Gertrude Emefa Donkor maintained that her account is accurate and that she did not personally hire or charter any private aircraft.

Appiah Stadium takes NDC-branded wreath to funeral

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Appiah Stadium, the controversial NDC supporter and his friend Kwame Ahenfie joined others at the funeral of Sammy Gyamfi's father-in-law.

In a video, the popular NDC supporter came with a wreath to honour the father-in-law of his bosom friend and brother.

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video shared their varied thoughts on Appiah Stadium's show of affection.

Source: YEN.com.gh