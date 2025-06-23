A trader was arrested after allegedly stealing and laundering money mistakenly credited to her bank account

A trader, Constance Gyasi Nimako, was arrested after allegedly stealing and laundering money mistakenly credited to her bank account.

Nimako is accused of spending GH¢770,500 out of GH¢800,000 that was mistakenly transferred to her bank account at Ecobank.

Adom News reported that she allegedly moved GH¢300,000 to her mother’s Fidelity Bank account, transferred GH¢400,000 to her own GCB Bank account, and withdrew GH¢70,500 in cash.

She has been charged with stealing and money laundering. Her mother, Cecilia Gyasi, is facing charges relating to money laundering. They have both pleaded not guilty.

Background to the case

On February 4, 2025, the CEO of an unnamed company instructed the Manet Branch of CBG to transfer GH¢800,000 from the company’s account to his personal Ecobank account for a business transaction.

However, he mistakenly provided Nimako’s Ecobank account number instead of his own.

The funds were transferred into Nimako’s account on February 6, 2025.

The error was discovered when the complainant followed up with CBG about the delay.

Upon investigation, CBG contacted Ecobank to initiate a reversal but learned that by February 11, Nimako had already moved most of the money, leaving only GH¢29,778.47 in the account.

During interrogation, Nimako claimed the funds were sent to her by a foreign company with whom she had no prior relationship. She also claimed to have used the money to order goods, which were yet to be delivered.

Prosecutors said investigations are ongoing to trace and recover the remaining funds.

