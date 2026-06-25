A young man died after stabbing himself in an apparent attempt to demonstrate spiritual powers at the Salaga Fire Festival

The incident occurred during an event organised by local youth as part of the annual festival celebrations

He was rushed to the Salaga Government Hospital but was later pronounced dead, shocking the residents of the community

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A young man identified as Sheihu, believed to be in his early 20s, has reportedly died after stabbing himself in front of a crowd during activities linked to the annual Fire Festival in Salaga, northern Ghana.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, June 24, during an event organised by local youth as part of the festival celebrations.

Man Dies After Stabbing Himself During Salaga Fire Festival After Purported Spiritual Powers Fail

Source: Getty Images

According to eyewitnesses, Sheihu used a knife on himself before a gathered crowd in an apparent attempt to prove supernatural abilities. The act reportedly went wrong, leaving him with severe injuries. He was rushed to the Salaga Government Hospital for treatment but was later pronounced dead.

Reports on Facebook indicated that the incident had stunned residents of the community, many of whom expressed grief and disbelief over the young man's death.

Authorities are expected to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident. Community leaders have urged young people to avoid engaging in dangerous acts that put their lives at risk.

The annual Fire Festival is a cultural event celebrated in parts of northern Ghana that attracts large crowds and features a range of traditional activities. Residents say the latest incident has cast a shadow over this year's celebrations.

Source: YEN.com.gh