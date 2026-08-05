The Kristo Asafo Mission of Ghana unveiled the full programme lineup for Kantanka Month 2026, a month-long tribute to its founder

Activities spanning August and early September include prayer services, a charity week and donations made in Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's name

The celebration will conclude with a Sabbath School Week Climax on September 6, featuring a technology exhibition, graduation and cultural display

The Kristo Asafo Mission of Ghana has officially announced a month-long programme of activities for Kantanka Month 2026, dedicated to preserving and celebrating the legacy of its founder, Apostle Dr. Kwadwo Safo Kantanka.

Kristo Asafo mission announces month-long activities to celebrate the late Apostle Safo Kantanka. Image credit: Kristo Asafo Mission

Source: Facebook

The Mission shared the full itinerary on its official social media pages, describing the annual observance as a season of faith, unity, love and thanksgiving.

Both members and the general public have been invited to take part in the various spiritual and social events planned from early August through to the first week of September.

Kantanka month 2026 programme schedule

The celebrations scheduled by Kristo Asafo Mission commenced on Wednesday, 5 August 2026, with a vespers service incorporating prayer and fasting held at branch level.

The opening phase continues on Saturday, 8 August, with a National Intercessory Prayer Joint Service at Great Asase, Awoshie.

The Feast of Love, locally referred to as Ɔdɔ Adidie, is scheduled for Saturday, 15 August, and will be observed across the Mission's branches and districts nationwide.

The following week, from 17 to 22 August, the Mission will observe Founder's Charity Week, during which donations will be made in memory of Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka.

An annual donation to Assumagya is fixed for Thursday, 20 August, with the Pastoral Conference set for Tuesday, 25 August, at Great Asase, Awoshie.

Wednesday, 26 August marks Kantanka Day, which will feature the National Donation, the Feast of Love and National Youth Games incorporating indoor competitions alongside track and field events.

Climax events in late August and September

The month concludes with a Thanksgiving Service and the Launch of Sabbath School Children's Week at branch level on Saturday, 29 August.

The final entry on the calendar is the Sabbath School Week Climax and Regional/District Sabbath School Day Celebration, scheduled for Sunday, 6 September.

That event will incorporate a technology exhibition, a graduation ceremony and a cultural display, bringing the full commemoration to a close.

Drawing on Psalm 133:1, the Mission called on members to unite in prayer, worship, fellowship and acts of service throughout the period.

The church expressed its hope that every gathering would deepen the faith of participants, inspire those in attendance and bring glory to God, all while keeping the enduring legacy of Apostle Dr. Kwadwo Safo Kantanka at the centre of proceedings.

The Instagram post of the scheduled activities is below.

Kristo Asafo counters Adwoa Safo with receipts

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the dispute involving the Kristo Asafo Mission and Sarah Adwoa Safo regarding the funding of Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's 40-day memorial observance.

With over GH¢1 million in expenditures now in the public domain, the church's financial records challenged Safo's claims of sole sponsorship, raising questions about accountability and family dynamics amidst a period of mourning.

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Source: YEN.com.gh