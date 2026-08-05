Ghanaian journalist Kevin Taylor responded to comedian Michael Blackson's public allegations against the University of Ghana Medical Centre following the death of his 83-year-old mother

Taylor shared details his team gathered about the circumstances of the elderly woman's admission, urging caution before conclusions are drawn about medical negligence

The Ghanaian journalist also raised a separate claim involving an alleged altercation between a member of Blackson's family and a nurse during the admission period

Ghanaian journalist Kevin Taylor has reacted to comedian Michael Blackson’s claims involving the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) following the death of his mother, calling for a careful review of the facts before concluding.

Kevin Taylor defends UGMC after Michael Blackson's claims over his mother's death. Image credit: Loud SIlence

Source: Facebook

In a statement shared on his Facebook page on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, Kevin Taylor described UGMC as one of Ghana’s leading healthcare institutions and said he became concerned after seeing a post by Michael Blackson suggesting that the medical facility had a role in the unfortunate passing of his mother.

He explained that, like many people, he understands the pain of losing a loved one, especially a parent, but stressed the need to establish the facts before making serious allegations against a healthcare institution.

What Kevin Taylor says happened at UGMC

According to information Kevin Taylor said his team gathered, Michael Blackson’s 83-year-old mother was taken to UGMC after experiencing sleep apnea and a severe chest infection, which affected her ability to breathe.

Due to the seriousness of her condition, she was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where she received care from medical specialists until she sadly passed away.

Based on the information available to him, Kevin Taylor argued that it would be unfair to accuse UGMC of wrongdoing without credible evidence proving medical negligence.

He acknowledged that Michael Blackson’s grief was understandable but cautioned that emotions surrounding such a painful loss should not lead to conclusions that could damage the reputation of a medical facility.

Kevin Taylor accuses Michael Blackson's sister

The journalist also claimed that he had received information that Michael Blackson’s sister allegedly had an altercation with a nurse during the admission period.

He stated that the matter was reportedly being handled privately, with the hospital choosing restraint due to the family’s bereavement.

Kevin Taylor extended his condolences to Michael Blackson and his family, describing the loss of a mother as one of the most difficult experiences anyone can endure.

He further noted that allegations involving medical negligence can have serious legal and reputational consequences.

Meanwhile, Kevin Taylor said he was yet to see an official response from UGMC and expressed hope that the hospital would state to clarify the matter and protect its reputation.

The Facebook post by Kevin Taylor is below.

Michael Blackson cries out over mother's condition

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Renowned Ghanaian-American actor, comedian, and philanthropist Michael Blackson bared his deepest fears in a highly emotional public update.

Dropping a raw, unfiltered post on his official Instagram page on Friday morning, May 29, 2026, the Coming 2 America star shared that his mother is currently hooked to a hospital machine.

In a touching attempt to use her favourite hobby as an incentive to fight for her life, the comic icon hilariously promised her GH¢500,000 the exact moment she stands up and walks.

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Source: YEN.com.gh