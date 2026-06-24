Residents of a neighbourhood in Texas were advised to remain indoors after a truck carrying millions of bees overturned and released large numbers of the insects into the area

Photos shared online showed beekeeping teams carefully collecting the insects and preparing them for transport to a nearby honey farm

The incident attracted widespread attention on social media, with many people expressing surprise at the scale of the bee cargo and the efforts required to safely manage the situation

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Residents of a neighbourhood in Texas were advised to remain indoors after a truck carrying an estimated two million bees overturned, releasing large numbers of the insects into the surrounding area.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Colony Drive and FM 1130 in Mauriceville, according to Orange County Emergency Services District 4.

Emergency officials responded after thousands of bees escaped from an overturned 18 wheeler in Mauriceville, Texas. Photo credit: Queen Bee Supply/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Authorities said the 18-wheeler was transporting approximately 50,000 pounds of bees when it overturned while negotiating a turn. Although the driver escaped without injuries, the crash resulted in thousands of bees swarming the roadway and nearby areas.

Emergency officials quickly issued warnings to residents as crews assessed the situation and worked to minimise risks to the public.

Local beekeepers were called to the scene to assist with recovering the escaped bees. Photographs shared by Queen Bee Supply showed teams working to collect and safely transport the insects to a nearby honey farm.

Watch the Facebook post showing images of the disturbing accident:

Authorities did not report any serious injuries related to the bee release, but residents were urged to avoid the area until recovery efforts were completed.

The incident drew significant attention online due to the unusual nature of the cargo and the scale of the bee escape.

Source: YEN.com.gh