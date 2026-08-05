NPP Asante Akyem South sounded the alarm after communications officer Richard Nana Basoah was allegedly taken by three unidentified men

Basoah was reportedly bundled into a vehicle outside Awenepa 95.5 FM studios in Juaso at around 6:20 pm on Monday

The party's deputy secretary said neither the family nor the NPP knows Basoah's whereabouts or which agency may be holding him

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Asante Akyem South has raised serious concern after its constituency communications officer, Richard Nana Basoah, popularly known as "Papa Rich", was allegedly seized by three unidentified men on Monday evening.

According to the party, Basoah was taken shortly after stepping out of the studios of Awenepa 95.5 FM in Juaso at approximately 6:20 pm.

The NPP raises alarm after their party communicator. Richard Nana Basoah, aka Papa Rich, was allegedly seized by unidentified men in Juaso. Photo credit: Asaase Radio.

Source: UGC

According to a report by Asaaseradio, witnesses reportedly saw the men force him into a vehicle, which then departed the scene.

NPP unaware of Papa Rich's whereabouts

Deputy Secretary Afoakwa Albert, speaking on the Asaase Breakfast Show, said the party had been unable to establish who carried out the operation or where Basoah is being held.

"We don't know them. They just pushed him into the car right from the studios. They just pushed him into the car and drove away," Albert said.

He added that no agency had come forward to acknowledge holding Basoah.

"As we speak, we have not heard anything about Basoah or those who adopted or kidnapped him," he added.

NPP demands due process

Albert said it remained unclear whether the men were affiliated with any state security body.

"We don't know where they belong, whether they are National Security, the NIA, we don't know them," he said.

The incident has since been reported to the municipal police. Albert appealed to authorities to clarify the situation and insisted that proper procedures should have been followed regardless of the circumstances.

"If in case he has done something wrong, I think an invitation to him or arresting him in that kind of style is very, very bad. We don't know whether he is alive or dead. This is not the best for this country," he said.

The NPP has called on the relevant state institutions to account for Basoah's whereabouts and ensure his safety.

Government warns anyone who threatens Mahama's life

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the Ghanaian government had issued a stern warning that death threats against President John Dramani Mahama would lead to immediate arrest.

Government Communications Minister Felix Kwakye Ofosu spoke on Channel One TV, insisting that recent detentions were not politically motivated.

Kwakye Ofosu also dismissed former Vice-President Bawumia's call to drop charges against an opposition organiser as political opportunism.

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Source: YEN.com.gh