Human rights lawyer Oliver Barker-Vormawor announced that Ghanaian authorities arrested a Belgian citizen at an airport early on August 4, 2026

The woman, identified as Ms Bangoura, is the former partner of Brigadier-General Amara Camara, a senior official in Guinea's government

Ms Bangoura has informed Ghanaian authorities she fears for her life and intends to seek political asylum in Ghana

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Ghanaian authorities have arrested a Belgian citizen identified as Ms Bangoura after she arrived in Ghana from Paris on an Interpol Red Notice issued at the request of Guinea, according to human rights lawyer Oliver Barker-Vormawor.

Oliver Barker-Vormawor alleges that Ghana has arrested the former partner of top Guinean government official, General Amara Camara, known as Ms Bangoura. Image credit: OliverBarker-Vormawor, Getty

Source: Facebook

Barker-Vormawor disclosed the arrest in a post on X late on August 4, 2026, stating that Ms Bangoura was detained at around 5am while travelling into the country. He confirmed that his firm, Merton Everett LLP, had been retained to represent her.

Who Is Ms Bangoura?

Ms Bangoura is described as the former partner of Brigadier-General Amara Camara, who serves as Minister of State and Secretary-General of the Presidency of Guinea. The two share two children together. According to Barker-Vormawor, the relationship ended bitterly, after which Ms Bangoura threatened to disclose information she had obtained during the relationship.

He said she subsequently fled Guinea for her safety, along with her siblings, after falling out with the General. Unknown to her, Guinea had placed her on an Interpol Red Notice, a mechanism used to seek the location and provisional arrest of individuals ahead of extradition proceedings.

Ms Bangoura has since told Ghanaian authorities that her life is in danger and that she wishes to apply for political asylum in Ghana.

Barker-Vormawor calls for due process

In his post, Barker-Vormawor urged that proper legal procedures be observed, writing:

"We trust that due process will be followed in this matter; this time around. A life is at stake!"

Read the Twitter post shared by Oliver Barker Vormawor that brought the case to public attention.

The announcement drew sharply divided responses online.

@HenryEghaghara remarked:

"Very soon Interpol will become very useless They are now using it to arrest side chicks."

@OillMonni questioned the public disclosure, writing:

"Sometimes some cases are too sensitive for public consumption and it will be in the best interests of all parties to treat it as a confidential one."

@NanaQuequ raised scepticism about the claims, noting:

"The threat to life could also be a cover story ‼️ ‼️ ‼️"

Others were less sympathetic to Ms Bangoura, with @DelademDzikunu writing:

"Send her to Guinea sharp. Guineans deserve justice."

@zagey_yya challenged the lawyer directly:

"For a freedom fighter, you protect a lot of criminals."

Barker-Vormawor is one of Ghana's most prominent human rights advocates. He was formally acquitted and discharged following a treason felony charge brought against him during the previous NPP administration.

Most recently, he represented Ghanaian socialite Frederick Kumi, known as Abu Trica, in the case that led to Kumi's extradition to the United States on allegations linked to romance fraud.

Oliver Barker-Vormawor slams judiciary after Abu Trica extradition

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Oliver Barker-Vormawor slammed Ghana's judiciary after Abu Trica's extradition to the United States.

The lawyer and activist argued that the country's justice system had become a mockery following the prolonged legal battle.

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Source: YEN.com.gh