NDC National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah refused to dismiss the possibility of seeking the party's 2028 presidential nomination

The veteran politician known as 'General Mosquito' pushed back firmly when asked if his presidential ambitions were over

Asiedu Nketiah said his immediate focus remains on his executive duties and guiding the NDC's strategic direction

National Democratic Congress (NDC) National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has left the door firmly open on a potential presidential bid in 2028, refusing to shut down speculation during a recent broadcast interview.

When pressed on whether he had taken himself out of contention for the NDC's presidential ticket ahead of the 2028 general elections, the veteran politician responded with an emphatic "No, No, No!", making clear that no such decision had been made.

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah refuses to rule out his 2028 presidential bid. Photo credit: Johnson Asiedu Nketiah/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Asiedu pushes back on Mahama succession talk

According to a report by GhanaWeb, the blunt rejection marked a significant moment for watchers of NDC internal politics.

Rather than offer a measured deflection, the NDC national chairman appeared visibly firm in refusing to concede that his political ambitions at the highest level were finished.

The NDC chairman, widely known by his political alias 'General Mosquito', did not elaborate on any active campaign plans, but his unwillingness to rule out a future bid is likely to intensify conversations within the party about who will lead the NDC into the next election cycle.

Despite leaving the question of 2028 open, Asiedu Nketiah was clear that his attention at present is directed toward fulfilling his obligations as party chairman and steering the NDC's strategic agenda.

He cautioned against early succession discussions, arguing that such talk risks pulling the party's focus away from its governance responsibilities and public commitments.

His remarks come at a period when the NDC, under the presidency of John Mahama, is navigating the early stages of a return to government.

Asiedu Nketiah's continued relevance within the party structure positions him as a central figure in whatever leadership transition ultimately takes shape ahead of 2028.

Nketiah urges gov't to fund political parties

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had reported that Johnson Asiedu Nketiah urged the state to fund internal party elections through the Electoral Commission.

His call followed a Supreme Court directive requiring political parties to adopt a more inclusive candidate selection system within one year.

Nketiah revealed that the NDC spent close to GH¢14 million conducting its one-member-one-vote elections in 2014.

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Source: YEN.com.gh