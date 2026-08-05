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Asiedu Nketiah Refuses to Rule Out 2028 NDC Presidential Bid, Says 'No, No, No!'
Politics

Asiedu Nketiah Refuses to Rule Out 2028 NDC Presidential Bid, Says 'No, No, No!'

by  Salifu Bagulube Moro
2 min read
  • NDC National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah refused to dismiss the possibility of seeking the party's 2028 presidential nomination
  • The veteran politician known as 'General Mosquito' pushed back firmly when asked if his presidential ambitions were over
  • Asiedu Nketiah said his immediate focus remains on his executive duties and guiding the NDC's strategic direction

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National Democratic Congress (NDC) National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has left the door firmly open on a potential presidential bid in 2028, refusing to shut down speculation during a recent broadcast interview.

When pressed on whether he had taken himself out of contention for the NDC's presidential ticket ahead of the 2028 general elections, the veteran politician responded with an emphatic "No, No, No!", making clear that no such decision had been made.

National Democratic Congress, NDC, National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, potential presidential bid in 2028, internal primaries, presidential bid
Johnson Asiedu Nketiah refuses to rule out his 2028 presidential bid. Photo credit: Johnson Asiedu Nketiah/Facebook.
Source: Facebook

Asiedu pushes back on Mahama succession talk

According to a report by GhanaWeb, the blunt rejection marked a significant moment for watchers of NDC internal politics.

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Rather than offer a measured deflection, the NDC national chairman appeared visibly firm in refusing to concede that his political ambitions at the highest level were finished.

The NDC chairman, widely known by his political alias 'General Mosquito', did not elaborate on any active campaign plans, but his unwillingness to rule out a future bid is likely to intensify conversations within the party about who will lead the NDC into the next election cycle.

Despite leaving the question of 2028 open, Asiedu Nketiah was clear that his attention at present is directed toward fulfilling his obligations as party chairman and steering the NDC's strategic agenda.

He cautioned against early succession discussions, arguing that such talk risks pulling the party's focus away from its governance responsibilities and public commitments.

His remarks come at a period when the NDC, under the presidency of John Mahama, is navigating the early stages of a return to government.

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Asiedu Nketiah's continued relevance within the party structure positions him as a central figure in whatever leadership transition ultimately takes shape ahead of 2028.

Nketiah urges gov't to fund political parties

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had reported that Johnson Asiedu Nketiah urged the state to fund internal party elections through the Electoral Commission.

His call followed a Supreme Court directive requiring political parties to adopt a more inclusive candidate selection system within one year.

Nketiah revealed that the NDC spent close to GH¢14 million conducting its one-member-one-vote elections in 2014.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Salifu Bagulube Moro avatar

Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.

Tags:
National Democratic Congress - NDC
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