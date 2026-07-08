The headteacher of Glikpome Basic School in the Volta Region was found motionless on a bed at a guest house in Akatsi

A guest house worker discovered his body during routine housekeeping duties, while his wife had been attempting to reach him

Police have confirmed investigations are ongoing, with no arrests made, and his body has been sent for autopsy

A 44-year-old headteacher has been found dead inside a guest house in Akatsi in the Volta Region, with authorities yet to determine the cause of death.

Selorm Kwaku Tettey, popularly known as "TK" and headteacher of Glikpome Basic School in the Akatsi South Municipality, was discovered lying lifeless on a bed at the Joli Bebe Guest House.

A 44-year-old headteacher is the subject of a mysterious death. Credit: SIMON MAINA

Source: Getty Images

GNA reported that he was found at approximately 10:00 a.m. on July 7, 2026.

A member of the guest house's staff found Tettey's body while entering the room to perform standard cleaning duties.

At around the same time, Tettey's wife had been making repeated unsuccessful calls to his phone and subsequently reported her concerns to the Municipal Education Directorate.

The Akatsi South Municipal Director of Education, Karim Ayaana Umar, confirmed the incident but declined to elaborate.

No sign of foul play in death

Wonder Gatepe, the Assembly Member for the area, said guest house staff alerted him after discovering the body.

He arrived before the police and found Tettey lying lifeless with no visible signs of physical assault or theft.

Available information indicates that Tettey was seen with an adult woman believed to be in her late 30s, though police are yet to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

Tettey's death has prompted an outpouring of grief among colleagues and friends within the Akatsi South Municipality's education sector, who have remembered him as a dedicated, intelligent, and hardworking educationist.

Source: YEN.com.gh