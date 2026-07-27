The Daewoo Matiz and Hyundai Atos remain among the cheapest cars buyers can find, making them ideal for first-time owners

Older Toyota Corolla models continue to attract buyers because of their reliability and the easy availability of spare parts

Buyers should always inspect a vehicle thoroughly before making payment, as maintenance history and condition are more important than price alone

Buying your first car in Ghana does not always require a huge budget. While brand-new vehicles remain out of reach for many people, the used-car market still offers several dependable options for less than GH₵50,000.

Affordable cars you can own in Ghana with GH₵20,000 to GH₵50,000. Image credit: Freepik, Adomonline, Driving.ca

Source: UGC

Most cars within this price range are older models, but they can still provide reliable transportation when properly maintained.

They are also relatively affordable to repair and consume less fuel, making them practical for students, young professionals, ride-hailing drivers and anyone looking for an economical means of transport.

Affordable cars for everyday use

The Daewoo Matiz is one of the most budget-friendly cars available on the market. Priced between GH₵25,000 and GH₵35,000, the compact hatchback is known for its excellent fuel economy and low maintenance costs. Its small size also makes parking and navigating busy city roads much easier.

Another popular option is the Hyundai Atos, which sells for GH₵20,000 to GH₵40,000 depending on its condition. The Atos is simple to drive, inexpensive to maintain and well-suited for Accra's heavy traffic, making it a favourite among first-time buyers.

Reliable options near GH₵50,000

The Toyota Corolla, popularly called "Corolla Kwame" in Ghana, remains one of the country's most trusted used vehicles.

Selling between GH₵28,000 and GH₵40,000, it stands out because spare parts are readily available and many local mechanics are familiar with the model. Although older, a well-maintained Corolla can still deliver years of dependable service.

For buyers seeking a more modern design, the 2010–2012 Chevrolet Spark is available for around GH₵50,000. Its compact size, attractive styling and comfortable interior make it a practical choice for city driving.

The 2008–2011 Kia Morning is another vehicle that falls around the GH₵50,000 mark. It is appreciated for its low fuel consumption, affordable maintenance and ability to move comfortably through congested urban roads.

Regardless of the model you choose, experts advise buyers to inspect the engine, transmission, suspension, brakes and bodywork before purchasing. Taking along a trusted mechanic and verifying the vehicle's ownership documents can help prevent expensive surprises after the sale.

Car model Price Why buyers like it Best suited for Daewoo Matiz GH₵25,000 to GH₵35,000 Cheap to maintain with excellent fuel economy First-time buyers and city driving Hyundai Atos GH₵20,000 to GH₵40,000 Simple, compact and easy to drive Daily commuting and urban traffic Toyota Corolla "Kwame" GH₵28,000 to GH₵40,000 Reliable with readily available spare parts Families and budget-conscious buyers Chevrolet Spark (2010–2012) Around GH₵50,000 Modern styling and compact design Young professionals and city drivers Kia Morning (2008–2011) Around GH₵50,000 Fuel-efficient and affordable to run Everyday commuting and first-time owners

Honda CR-V clearing costs at Ghana Port

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the Honda CR-V, a popular compact SUV among Ghanaian car buyers, had attracted attention over its estimated clearing cost at Ghana Port in 2026.

The rough figures had given importers a fair idea of how much they may need to prepare before shipping the vehicle, depending on the model year, engine size, trim, valuation, and charges.

Source: YEN.com.gh