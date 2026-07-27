Cheapest Used Cars to Buy in Ghana Between GH₵20,000 and GH₵50,000
- The Daewoo Matiz and Hyundai Atos remain among the cheapest cars buyers can find, making them ideal for first-time owners
- Older Toyota Corolla models continue to attract buyers because of their reliability and the easy availability of spare parts
- Buyers should always inspect a vehicle thoroughly before making payment, as maintenance history and condition are more important than price alone
Buying your first car in Ghana does not always require a huge budget. While brand-new vehicles remain out of reach for many people, the used-car market still offers several dependable options for less than GH₵50,000.
Most cars within this price range are older models, but they can still provide reliable transportation when properly maintained.
They are also relatively affordable to repair and consume less fuel, making them practical for students, young professionals, ride-hailing drivers and anyone looking for an economical means of transport.
Affordable cars for everyday use
The Daewoo Matiz is one of the most budget-friendly cars available on the market. Priced between GH₵25,000 and GH₵35,000, the compact hatchback is known for its excellent fuel economy and low maintenance costs. Its small size also makes parking and navigating busy city roads much easier.
Another popular option is the Hyundai Atos, which sells for GH₵20,000 to GH₵40,000 depending on its condition. The Atos is simple to drive, inexpensive to maintain and well-suited for Accra's heavy traffic, making it a favourite among first-time buyers.
Reliable options near GH₵50,000
The Toyota Corolla, popularly called "Corolla Kwame" in Ghana, remains one of the country's most trusted used vehicles.
Selling between GH₵28,000 and GH₵40,000, it stands out because spare parts are readily available and many local mechanics are familiar with the model. Although older, a well-maintained Corolla can still deliver years of dependable service.
For buyers seeking a more modern design, the 2010–2012 Chevrolet Spark is available for around GH₵50,000. Its compact size, attractive styling and comfortable interior make it a practical choice for city driving.
The 2008–2011 Kia Morning is another vehicle that falls around the GH₵50,000 mark. It is appreciated for its low fuel consumption, affordable maintenance and ability to move comfortably through congested urban roads.
Regardless of the model you choose, experts advise buyers to inspect the engine, transmission, suspension, brakes and bodywork before purchasing. Taking along a trusted mechanic and verifying the vehicle's ownership documents can help prevent expensive surprises after the sale.
Car model
Price
Why buyers like it
Best suited for
Daewoo Matiz
GH₵25,000 to GH₵35,000
Cheap to maintain with excellent fuel economy
First-time buyers and city driving
Hyundai Atos
GH₵20,000 to GH₵40,000
Simple, compact and easy to drive
Daily commuting and urban traffic
Toyota Corolla "Kwame"
GH₵28,000 to GH₵40,000
Reliable with readily available spare parts
Families and budget-conscious buyers
Chevrolet Spark (2010–2012)
Around GH₵50,000
Modern styling and compact design
Young professionals and city drivers
Kia Morning (2008–2011)
Around GH₵50,000
Fuel-efficient and affordable to run
Everyday commuting and first-time owners
Honda CR-V clearing costs at Ghana Port
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the Honda CR-V, a popular compact SUV among Ghanaian car buyers, had attracted attention over its estimated clearing cost at Ghana Port in 2026.
The rough figures had given importers a fair idea of how much they may need to prepare before shipping the vehicle, depending on the model year, engine size, trim, valuation, and charges.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Blessed Antwi (Editorial Assistant) Blessed Antwi is a Ghanaian digital media professional and Entertainment editor at Yen.com.gh. He has over 5 years of experience in content writing, SEO, and visual storytelling, with experience in entertainment, sports, and political reporting. Blessed has worked with platforms such as Ghcelebinfo, Opera News, Vimbuzz, OccupyGh, and Scooper News. You can reach him at blessed.antwi@yen.com.gh.