Members of the Kristo Asafo Mission were spotted in a jubilant mood as they celebrated Apostle Kwadwo Safo's life and legacy at his funeral

The funeral rites proceeded at Gomoa Mpota despite the court injunction that had earlier cast doubt over the burial

Fashion personality Osebo the Zaraman and actress Mercy Asiedu were also spotted making an appearance at the grounds

Members of the Kristo Asafo Mission were in a jubilant mood as they celebrated the life and legacy of the late Apostle Prof. Emeritus Ing. Kwadwo Safo Kantanka at his funeral grounds.

Kristo Asafo Mission members celebrate the life and legacy of Apostle Kwadwo Safo at his funeral. Image credit: The State News/Dek360.

Source: Twitter

The final funeral rites went ahead at Gomoa Mpota despite the earlier court injunction that had thrown the burial arrangements into uncertainty.

Members of the Kristo Asafo Mission, family and well-wishers gathered in their numbers at the venue to celebrate the life and legacy of the late founder.

Videos from the grounds captured the mood among mourners, many of whom appeared to draw comfort and strength from the occasion despite the legal drama surrounding it.

Kristo Asafo members jubilate at funeral grounds

The video was shared by Dek360, who reported that members of the Kristo Asafo Mission were jubilating as they celebrated the life and legacy of Apostle Prof. Emeritus Ing. Kwadwo Safo Kantanka during his final funeral rites at Gomoa Mpota.

The mission members, who turned out in large numbers, could be heard singing some of their traditional songs, with smiles and joy on their faces throughout the celebration.

In a separate but related development, YEN.com.gh had earlier reported the appearance of a rainbow-like glow at the same venue in the days leading up to the burial.

The viral footage showed a bright circular glow around the moon, with people behind the camera describing it as Kantanka's rainbow sign.

For many of his followers, the rainbow was more than just a colourful phenomenon.

It represented victory, hope and God's covenant, values they believe Apostle Safo championed throughout his life and ministry.

The X video of Kristo Asafo Mission members in an ecstatic mood at the funeral grounds of Apostle Kwadwo Safo is shown below.

Osebo the Zaraman makes an appearance at funeral

The jubilant scenes at Gomoa Mpota were not limited to Kristo Asafo Mission members alone.

Fashion personality Osebo the Zaraman also made an appearance at the funeral grounds, where he was hailed by the crowd present as he arrived to pay his respects.

Ghanaian actress Mercy Asiedu, affectionately known as Asabea, was also spotted arriving at the venue for the final funeral rites, joining the growing list of personalities who turned up to honour the late Apostle.

Their appearances added to the star-studded atmosphere at the grounds, with mourners and well-wishers taking notice of the notable faces present among the crowd.

Akofena denied access to his father's body

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Safo Akofena said Adwoa Safo had denied him access to their father's body, describing the situation as embarrassing.

He made the claims amid the deepening rift between the two siblings over who had the authority to organise the burial.

His claims came just a day after he had announced at a press conference that the funeral arrangements were being cancelled, a position that would later change as preparations went ahead despite the family dispute.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh