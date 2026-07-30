Calvin Fosu, son of late highlife legend Daddy Lumba, issued a public warning to those spreading false information about the Fosu family

The warning came alongside an expression of gratitude to fans who have continued to honour his father's legacy since his passing

Calvin revealed that a legal team has already been engaged to address defamatory statements through the appropriate channels

Calvin Fosu, son of the late Ghanaian highlife legend Charles Kwadwo Fosu, widely known as Daddy Lumba and Akosua Serwaa, has issued a stern public warning to individuals circulating false information about his family, stating that defamatory conduct will now be met with legal consequences.

Akosua Serwaa's son issues a strong warning over attacks on Lumba's family and threatens legal action. Image credit: Daddy Lumba, Exclusive360

Source: TikTok

Speaking in a video that has gained significant traction on social media, Calvin began by expressing deep gratitude to fans across Ghana and beyond for the support shown to the family in the period following his father's death.

"On behalf of all my family, I want to sincerely thank each and every one of you for the incredible love, support and prayers you've shown us over the past year. The way you've continued to honour my father's legacy means more than words can ever express," he said.

Calvin Fosu issues legal warning

Calvin Fosu's message shifted sharply when he turned his attention to what he described as deliberate and persistent attempts to damage the Fosu family's reputation, both online and offline. He made it clear that the family would no longer allow such conduct to go unpunished.

"But I have to say a warning to those who have chosen to spread falsehood or tarnish my family's name: let this be clear. Those actions will no longer go unanswered," Calvin stated in the video.

He went further to confirm that formal steps have already been taken, disclosing that a legal team is now in place to pursue the matter through proper channels.

"A legal team has been instructed to deal with these matters through the appropriate channels," he added.

Calvin did not name any specific individual or organisation in his remarks. However, his statement came after the first anniversary of his late father.

Despite the firmness of his warning, Calvin closed his message on a note of appreciation, urging continued respect for his father's memory and calling for blessings upon all those who have honoured the late musician's life and work.

Daddy Lumba, one of Ghana's most celebrated highlife artists, passed away after a period of illness.

His death prompted widespread mourning across the country, with tributes pouring in from fellow musicians, public figures and fans.

The X video of Calvin Fosu issuing the warning is below.

Daddy Lumba's tomb surfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that videos from Daddy Lumba's one-year memorial surfaced online, giving Ghanaians their first look at where the highlife legend was buried.

The tomb is housed inside a specially prepared room at his East Legon residence, decorated with photographs and awards from his career.

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Source: YEN.com.gh