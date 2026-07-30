The Court of Appeal delivered its ruling on July 30, finding fault with the prosecution's case against the former MASLOC boss

Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu had been extradited from the US and started serving her sentence at Nsawam Female Prison on June 24, 2026

An Accra High Court had in 2024 convicted her of causing financial loss to the state and stealing during her tenure as MASLOC Chief Executive

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A Court of Appeal has acquitted and discharged Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu, the former Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), overturning the 10-year prison sentence handed to her by the High Court.

The appellate court delivered its judgment on Thursday, ruling that the prosecution had not proven its case against her beyond reasonable doubt.

A Court of Appeal acquits and discharges Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu, reversing her conviction for corruption-related crimes. Credit: Sedina Tamakloe Attionu

Source: Getty Images

Asaase News reported that the decision sets aside all convictions entered against her by the lower court.

Tamakloe-Attionu had filed an appeal contesting both her conviction and the circumstances of her trial and sentencing, which had proceeded in her absence.

She was extradited from the US to Ghana to serve he jail term.

Her legal team raised two central arguments: that the charges against her were fundamentally defective, and that the prosecution failed to meet the criminal standard of proof required to secure a conviction.

The Court of Appeal found those arguments persuasive and granted the appeal in her favour.

Why was Sedina Tamakloe first convicted?

According to the facts of the case, which was first filed in court in 2017, the Economic and Organised Crime Office investigated certain fraudulent disbursements of the centre's funds involving Tamakloe and Axim.

The investigations showed that in June 2014, MASLOC, which has been the subject of other scandals, invested GH¢150,000 in Obaatanpa Micro-Finance Company Limited, a microfinance company located at Ejura in the Ashanti Region.

Afterwards, Tamakloe-Attionu offered Obaatanpa another sum of GH¢500,000, but the firm refused because of the high interest rate.

However, the expected refund was not reflected in the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre's books.

Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu is accused of stealing, conspiracy to steal, money laundering, and causing loss to public property. Credit: Sedina Tamakloe Attionu

Source: Facebook

In another instance, the duo were also found guilty of appropriating over GH¢1.7 million for a sensitisation exercise.

According to the case facts, Microfinance and Small Loans Centre was expected to provide GH¢20 each for 85,300 beneficiaries, amounting to GH¢1.7 million.

However, only GH¢1,300 was spent for the intended purpose, and Tamakloe and Axim misappropriated the rest.

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Source: YEN.com.gh