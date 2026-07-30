Osebo the Zaraman arrived at Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's funeral grounds and headed straight to the mourners' tent

The fashion icon cautioned attendees to carefully inspect any bottled water they are given before drinking it

His warning, in which he said "some people are cobras," quickly sparked reactions on social media

Popular fashion entrepreneur and socialite Osebo the Zaraman has attracted attention after issuing a strong word of caution to mourners at the funeral of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka.

Osebo the Zaraman urges mourners to check bottled water before drinking at Kantanka's funeral. Image credit: Osebo the Zaraman

Source: UGC

Osebo, who has publicly described himself as a godson of the Kristo Asafo founder and is known to be close to the Kantanka family, arrived at the funeral grounds and walked straight to the tent where mourners had gathered.

Osebo warned mourners to stay alert

Addressing those seated under the canopy, Osebo advised everyone to be vigilant before accepting bottled water from anyone during the funeral.

"Any bottled water you are given to drink, squeeze the bottle first to make sure it isn't leaking. If it isn't leaking, use your handkerchief to wipe the rim of the bottle before you drink it. Some people are cobras," he told the crowd.

His remarks prompted mixed reactions from mourners, with some nodding in agreement while others appeared surprised by the unexpected advice.

Video of warning sparked reactions

A video capturing Osebo's remarks has since gone viral on social media, generating widespread discussion among Ghanaians.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Many social media users praised him for encouraging people to remain cautious at large public gatherings, saying his advice was sensible regardless of the occasion.

Others were amused by his description of some people as "cobras," a phrase often used in Ghana to refer to individuals believed to have harmful intentions.

Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's funeral has drawn thousands of mourners, including family members, church faithful, dignitaries and admirers from across the country, with several moments from the ceremony continuing to trend online.

Akofena warns church members over Kantanka's burial

YEN.com.gh reported Akofena's warning to church members over Kantanka's burial organised by his sister, Adwoa Safo.

In a trending video, the Kristo Asafo Mission leader cautioned members against attending the funeral of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo amid the heated public feud that emanated after his father's demise in 2025.

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Source: YEN.com.gh