An old video of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka speaking about Adwoa Safo's birth has resurfaced on social media

The founder of the Kristo Asafo Mission made the remarks during the church's 48th anniversary celebration

The video has drawn attention amid an ongoing dispute within the Kantanka family over funeral arrangements

An old video of the late Apostle Prof. Emeritus Kwadwo Safo Kantanka discussing the birth of former Dome-Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo has resurfaced online, drawing fresh attention at a time when his family is locked in a public dispute over funeral arrangements and related matters.

Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's old prophecy about Adwoa Safo resurfaces amid family dispute. Image credit: Kristo Asafo Mission

Source: Facebook

The footage captures Apostle Safo speaking at the 48th anniversary celebration of the Kristo Asafo Mission of Ghana, the church he founded.

During his address, he described a revelation he said he received before Adwoa Safo was born.

What Kantanka said about Adwoa Safo

According to the late Apostle, he approached Adwoa Safo's mother with a specific message about the child she would bear.

"Before the birth of Adwoa Safo, I told her mother I was coming to sleep with her and the child she will bring forth to, I will 'wear her my shoes', and she would go to places I will not be able to go. While I am still building a name for myself, she will represent me in these countries," he said.

The remarks suggest he viewed his daughter as someone destined to carry his vision beyond Ghana's borders, representing him in places he himself might never reach.

Resurfaced video fuels family dispute conversations

The timing of the video's renewed circulation has amplified its impact.

The Kantanka family is currently navigating disagreements that have spilt into the public domain following the passing of the celebrated inventor and industrialist. Some who have watched the footage have pointed to it as an indication of the deep personal bond Apostle Safo shared with Adwoa Safo, as well as the confidence he placed in her ability to extend his legacy.

Others have read his words more broadly as a reflection of his desire for his children to build upon the foundations he laid. Adwoa Safo previously served as the Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya and held a ministerial portfolio under the previous government, making her one of the more prominent figures connected to the ongoing family discussions. Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka earned wide recognition across Ghana for his work in technology, religion, local manufacturing, and entrepreneurship.

The Kantanka brand, rooted in his belief in African innovation and self-reliance, became a symbol of homegrown industrial ambition.

His legacy continues to generate both admiration and discussion as his family works through the aftermath of his passing.

The TikTok video showing the moment Apostle Kantanka was remarking Adwoa Safo is below.

10-day injunction on Kantanka's funeral

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an Accra High Court issued a 10-day interim injunction blocking Adwoa Safo from organising the funeral of late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka.

The Kristo Asafo Mission applied for the order amid a dispute over who holds legal authority over the late industrialist's funeral and estate.

The funeral, scheduled for July 30 and 31, 2026, has been put on hold following the court's ruling.

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Source: YEN.com.gh